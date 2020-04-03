🔥12 Movies That Are Perfect For A Netflix Party With Friends🔥

CinemaBlend is partnering with Tidal to bring you fresh content to stay in and stream with each day. We’re also offering a special 4 months for 4 dollars rate. You can sign up for the package with Tidal here.

Movies offer a sense of comfort, release from boredom, and commentary about the state of the world. This form of art becomes even more exciting when shared with friends and family, but sometimes events limit the physical presence of our favorite people. Distance cannot stop movie night. Now the Netflix Party app just made it much easier to watch streaming shows and movies with friends. You can now watch Avengers: Infinity War and Bird Box with your best buddy without leaving your living room.

The Netflix Party app is a chat platform that syncs Netflix accounts, allowing you to watch movies and series at the same time and discuss them. It adds a fun and interactive element to streaming content. There are plenty of engaging Netflix movies available, so sometimes it is difficult to pick the right ones to stream with friends. We wanted to help, so I picked a few films that could appeal to different groups of friends, and keep everyone actively watching.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In Avengers: Infinity War, your favorite Marvel superheroes reunite to try to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from gathering all the Infinity Stones in order to carry out his plan to kill half the population. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Holland are part of the large Avengers: Infinity War ensemble cast.

Why It’s A Great Netflix Party Option: Superhero movies, especially Marvel ones, offer a really exciting viewing experience. These are some of the best films to watch with friends because they rarely have a dull or boring moment. Avengers: Infinity War is debatably one of the best Marvel movies for the storytelling and the twist ending. This makes it the perfect film to kick off a superhero movie marathon, and Netflix still offers a few different Marvel movie choices.

Stream It On Netflix Here.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Bong Joon-ho directs Snowpiercer, a post-apocalyptic science fiction film about a group of passengers living on a train because the planet has become inhospitable (freezing cold). The passengers have divided the train by classes, with the poorest people living in the back. Curtis (Chris Evans) starts a revolution against the elite. Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, and Ed Harris are among the ensemble cast in Snowpiercer.

Why It’s A Great Netflix Party Option: Like most of Bong Joon-ho’s films, Snowpiercer makes commentary about society, especially the restricting class system. This film entertains, but it also starts much needed discussions about the systems we impose on each other and the world. If you want a movie to keep you engaged and make you think, then Snowpiercer is just the right film to watch with friends.

Stream it On Netflix Here.

Space Jam (1996)

Space Jam stars Michael Jordan and a bunch of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny. Jordan and the characters end up in space playing a game of basketball for their freedom.

Why It’s A Great Netflix Party Option: Space Jam works for its nostalgic appeal, especially for people who grew up in the mid to late-90s/early 2000s, and it’s a family friendly movie to watch with children. Maybe young children and grandparents can watch the film together using the Netflix Party app without having to occupy the same space. The original Space Jam is also good to watch to prepare for the sequel.

Stream It On Netflix Here

Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) combats Nazis in this first installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. Steven Spielberg directed this George Lucas created action adventure movie.

Why It’s A Great Netflix Party Option: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark gets the heart pumping, while allowing moments to laugh and embrace the Indiana Jones world. It also lets you admire and appreciate Harrison Ford’s star power. He’s such an engaging actor and it really comes through in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Many of the Indiana Jones films are available on Netflix, so after you watch this one, you can turn the night into an Indiana Jones marathon with friends.

Stream it On Netflix Here.

Bird Box (2018)

Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes star in Bird Box. In the film, Bullock plays a woman who is determine to protect two children (one biological and one unofficially adopted) against an entity that when seen, causes people to commit suicide.

Why It’s A Great Netflix Party Option: Bird Box takes you on a thrill ride from start to finish. It has many moments that shock and cause legitimate scares. Bird Box will engulf you and your friends as you watch and chat about every new twist and turn. It’s a film that keeps your attention during the entire movie.

Stream it On Netflix Here.

Horns (2013)

Daniel Radcliffe continues his very interesting post-Harry Potter roles in Horns. The film is based on Joe Hill’s novel of the same name. Horns is a fantasy, horror thriller about a man who grows horns that allow him to force people to admit their deepest darkest secrets. He tries to use his new powers to solve the murder of his girlfriend (Juno Temple).

Why It’s A Great Netflix Party Option: Horns is a very compelling mystery that becomes more enthralling as the movie continues. The added paranormal abilities make it also a very unique film. You and your friends will definitely try to solve the mystery as you watch Daniel Radcliffe’s character go further down a dark path in the name of justice. In my opinion, Horns is a really underrated supernatural thriller and deserving of a Netflix Party app viewing.

Stream It On Netflix Here.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Bill Murray stars in Groundhog Day, a movie where a man repeats the same day until he can finally get it right. Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott also star.

Why It’s a Great Netflix Party Option: Groundhog Day will keep you laughing the entire time. It also offers a lesson and makes one ponder whether doing good for others should be the ultimate life goal. It’s a comedy classic for Bill Murray’s performance and the witty writing. It’ll keep you and your friends entertained as the days start to feel like they continue to repeat themselves.

Stream It On Netflix Here.

Circle (2015)

Circle follows a group of people who wake up to find that they’re standing in a circle. A mysterious authority kills one of them every two minutes, or if they attempt to leave the circle. The people standing in the circle can let people die at random or choose who to kill next.

Why It’s a Great Netflix Party Option: The film addresses several major political and social issues, like domestic abuse, racism, and sexism. The Circle’s major statement is whether some people deserve to die over others, and how ruthless people become in the face of death. This film will have you questioning whether you can really trust your friends and family if put in a similar situation. It’ll spice up a Netflix Party by creating tension and starting up debates of morality. It’s also just a really fascinating film to watch and discuss.

Stream it On Netflix Here.

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving. It’s set in the future where humans are trapped in a simulated reality. The Matrix spun three sequels, including an upcoming fourth film.

Why It’s a Great Netflix Party Option: The Matrix is full of action sequences and special effects. The film creates a distinct futuristic universe and hooks you right into the Matrix. This classic ’90s movie has a defined voice that helps drive the narrative, and keeps it from being just another mindless action blockbuster. It has a deep message behind all the freeze frame fights.

Stream It On Netflix Here.

When We First Met (2018)

When We First Met is a movie about a man (Adam Devine) who is in love with his female best friend (Alexandra Daddario). Years ago, he didn’t make a move when they first met and he regretted it. Now she’s about to get married to another guy (Robbie Amell). He finds a time machine and decides to travel back in time to win her over before she meets her now fiancé.

Stream It On Netflix Here.

Homecoming (2019)

Homecoming is the Beyoncé concert movie about her 2018 Coachella performance.

Why It’s a Great Netflix Party Option: Homecoming isn’t really a film you watch as much as it is an experience. For Beyoncé fans and those who just enjoy concert movies, then this is the perfect film to get you up and having a dance party with your friends, even if it’s just a virtual one.

Stream It On Netflix Here.

Hush (2016)

Hush is a thriller about a deaf woman Maddie (Kate Siegel) who must escape a serial killer (John Gallagher Jr.) that chases her around her home in an isolated area.

Why It’s a Great Netflix Party Option: Hush is one of the best indie thrillers I’ve seen in a while. It gives a unique spin to the cat and mouse serial killer chase films. If you and your friends enjoyed Don’t Breathe, then Hush should appeal to you. It’s a bit less violent and gory but just as captivating.

Stream It On Netflix Here.

Unfortunately, the Netflix Party app only works with Chrome browsers. I hope that now that this app is becoming popular, it expands to include other browsers. We also hope more developers create apps like this for all the streaming services, or a super one that works for multiple streaming platforms.