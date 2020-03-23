12-irresistibly-cute-spring-bag-trends-to-shop-right-now

Despite feeling like we’ll be holed up in our homes indefinitely, quarantine won’t last forever. At some point in the (hopefully near) future, things will begin returning to normal, full of actual work days, brunches, and in-person happy hours. Until then? We’ll have had plenty of time to plan out our warm weather outfits — including which bags we’ll wear with our sundresses and carrot-leg jeans.

For 2020, the best spring bag trends include a little something for everyone. Are you into prints? You might want to try a statement-making graphic or stick with classic snakeskin. Hoping to take your look to the next level? Go with a whimsical shape, such as an animal or a star, and embrace texture with a fuzzy or feathered purse. Plus, if teeny tiny micro bags aren’t your thing, a variety of supersized options were also spotted on the runway.

Never met a sale you didn’t ♥? #Same.

Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more.

RELATED: 16 Iconic Bags Worth the Investment

No matter your taste, take a look at the 12 best bag trends worth adding to your wardrobe, then shop our picks so you’re well prepared.

Micro

Where it was spotted: Fendi, Jil Sander, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Urban Outfitters Super Mini Trapezoid Crossbody Bag

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Leather Tote

Advertisement

Fendi Nano Baguette Charm

Extra-Large

Where it was spotted: Marni, Bottega Veneta, and Max Mara.

Anthropologie Julien Leather Tote Bag

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marni Polished Top Handle Tote

Wristlet

Where it was spotted: Chanel, Tod’s, and Khaite.

Advertisement

Khaite Alma Small Suede Clutch

Ban.do Get It Together Wristlet Pouch

Little Liffner Twisted Wristlet

Advertisement

Pouch

Where it was spotted: Ulla Johnson, Zimmermann, and Tory Burch.

Ganni Beaded Leopard Pouch

Advertisement

Faithfull Floral Drawstring Pouch

Woven

Where it was spotted: Prada, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta.

& Other Stories Basket Weave Crossbody Bag

Advertisement

Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Knotted Intrecciato Textured-Leather Tote

Prada Woven Leather Bucket Bag

Circle

Where it was spotted: Salvatore Ferragamo, Marc Jacobs, and Michael Kors.

Advertisement

Mansur Gavriel Calfskin Leather Circle Crossbody Bag

Madewell Circle Crossbody Bag

Sensi Studio Round Canasta Tote Bag

Advertisement

Graphic

Where it was spotted: Dior, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin

Valentino Garavani VSling U Print Calfskin Crossbody Bag

Advertisement

Susan Alexandra Cloud Bag

Snakeskin

Where it was spotted: Celine, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Chloé Small Marcie Python Print Leather Crossbody Bag

Advertisement

Georgia Jay Baby Ombra Bag

Whimsical Shapes

Where it was spotted: Kate Spade New York, Pyer Moss, and Thom Browne.

Advertisement

Kate Spade New York Tiny Wicker Elephant Crossbody Bag

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Star Pearl Handbag

Alexander Wang Wangloc Rhinestone Envelope Clutch

Advertisement

Top-Handle

Where it was spotted: Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Reike Nen Pebble Short Mini Bag

Strathberry Allegro Micro Bag

Advertisement

BooHoo Croc Tab Small Tote Bag

Textured

Where it was spotted: Loewe, Celine, and Staud.

Stand Studio Lolita Faux Fur Tote

Advertisement

Nannacay Fringed Macramé Tote

PrettyLittleThing Nude Marabou Feather Clutch Bag

Backpack

Where it was spotted: Lanvin, Gucci, and BOSS.

Advertisement

A New Day Zip Closure Backpack

Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack

TUMI Varek Hudson Leather Backpack

Advertisement