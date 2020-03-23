12-irresistibly-cute-spring-bag-trends-to-shop-right-now

Despite feeling like we’ll be holed up in our homes indefinitely, quarantine won’t last forever. At some point in the (hopefully near) future, things will begin returning to normal, full of actual work days, brunches, and in-person happy hours. Until then? We’ll have had plenty of time to plan out our warm weather outfits — including which bags we’ll wear with our sundresses and carrot-leg jeans.
For 2020, the best spring bag trends include a little something for everyone. Are you into prints? You might want to try a statement-making graphic or stick with classic snakeskin. Hoping to take your look to the next level? Go with a whimsical shape, such as an animal or a star, and embrace texture with a fuzzy or feathered purse. Plus, if teeny tiny micro bags aren’t your thing, a variety of supersized options were also spotted on the runway.
No matter your taste, take a look at the 12 best bag trends worth adding to your wardrobe, then shop our picks so you’re well prepared.
Micro
Where it was spotted: Fendi, Jil Sander, and Dolce & Gabbana.
Urban Outfitters Super Mini Trapezoid Crossbody Bag
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Leather Tote
Fendi Nano Baguette Charm
Extra-Large
Where it was spotted: Marni, Bottega Veneta, and Max Mara.
Anthropologie Julien Leather Tote Bag
Marni Polished Top Handle Tote
Wristlet
Where it was spotted: Chanel, Tod’s, and Khaite.
Khaite Alma Small Suede Clutch
Ban.do Get It Together Wristlet Pouch
Little Liffner Twisted Wristlet
Pouch
Where it was spotted: Ulla Johnson, Zimmermann, and Tory Burch.
Ganni Beaded Leopard Pouch
Faithfull Floral Drawstring Pouch
Woven
Where it was spotted: Prada, Fendi, and Bottega Veneta.
& Other Stories Basket Weave Crossbody Bag
Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini Knotted Intrecciato Textured-Leather Tote
Prada Woven Leather Bucket Bag
Circle
Where it was spotted: Salvatore Ferragamo, Marc Jacobs, and Michael Kors.
Mansur Gavriel Calfskin Leather Circle Crossbody Bag
Madewell Circle Crossbody Bag
Sensi Studio Round Canasta Tote Bag
Graphic
Where it was spotted: Dior, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin
Valentino Garavani VSling U Print Calfskin Crossbody Bag
Susan Alexandra Cloud Bag
Snakeskin
Where it was spotted: Celine, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana.
Chloé Small Marcie Python Print Leather Crossbody Bag
Georgia Jay Baby Ombra Bag
Whimsical Shapes
Where it was spotted: Kate Spade New York, Pyer Moss, and Thom Browne.
Kate Spade New York Tiny Wicker Elephant Crossbody Bag
Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Star Pearl Handbag
Alexander Wang Wangloc Rhinestone Envelope Clutch
Top-Handle
Where it was spotted: Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Reike Nen Pebble Short Mini Bag
Strathberry Allegro Micro Bag
BooHoo Croc Tab Small Tote Bag
Textured
Where it was spotted: Loewe, Celine, and Staud.
Stand Studio Lolita Faux Fur Tote
Nannacay Fringed Macramé Tote
PrettyLittleThing Nude Marabou Feather Clutch Bag
Backpack
Where it was spotted: Lanvin, Gucci, and BOSS.
A New Day Zip Closure Backpack
Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack
TUMI Varek Hudson Leather Backpack
