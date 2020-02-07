12 best romantic perfumes for Valentine's Day 2020: the sensual scents to buy now

When it comes to Valentine’s scents, subtlety isn’t the name of the game. You’re thinking sensual, you’re thinking roses or florals, you’re perhaps thinking sweet, you’re possibly thinking pink or red. And if the box or bottle is presented covered in hearts and flowers, well so much the better. And you’re thinking too of something you’d like to smell on someone’s skin.

Sensual scent can take you in at least two directions: white flowers or something with vanilla. The likes of jasmine, neroli or tuberose are nature’s most nakedly sexual scents – walk by a jasmine bush and see what I mean. Which doesn’t mean to say they can’t also be subtle or intriguing. Roses are obviously for Valentine’s Day.

Vanilla evokes sweetness, confectionary, childhood pleasure in eating buns and stimulates all kinds of sensual olfactory associations. But it can be fresh rather than the fragrance equivalent of Krispy Kremes.

But the great thing about a Valentine scent of any description is that it shows you’ve given thought to the wearer. Scent is more fragrant than most roses at this time of year, and more lasting than chocolates. Though you could, of course, always give both.

Here’s a selection worth thinking about:

Maison Francis Kukdjian A la rose eau de parfum 70ml​

Oh my goodness, this is just the prettiest rose scent, in a gentle rose colour. It conjures up that terrifically un-PC song by Irving Berlin: “the girl that I marry will have to be/ as soft and as sweet as a nursery…the girl that I call my own.” Well, this is what she’d be wearing. Though really, anyone who likes rose fragrance will love this.

£150 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Jo Malone – Vetiver and Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense​

I can’t think of anyone whose heart doesn’t leap a little at the sight of a chic Jo Malone box. And on Valentine’s Day, all the more with this sophisticated vanilla fragrance, unusually combined with vetivert, which isn’t in the least bit cloying.

£78 for 50ml | John Lewis | Buy it now

£122 for 100ml | Look Fantastic | Buy it now

Gucci Guilty

I admit it: the reason I chose this is because of the name. It’s the Love Edition and the name is Guilty. Put them together and you get Guilty Love. It’s a fruity, sensuous scent and it comes in a girls’ and boys’ version.

£73 | Debenhams | Buy it now

Yardley English Rose

For its 250th anniversary, Yardley has launched a new range of scent to sit side by side with its traditional florals, nicely repackaged. They’re sweetly appealing and evanescent. Just like so many affairs of the heart. The Bluebell and Sweet Pea is pretty; so is the Poppy and Violet. These are launching next week. Meanwhile, the traditional English Rose is lovely too, as is the April Violets. They’re available now from www.boots.com

£14.99 | Boots | Buy it now

Dior Miss Dior: Rose N’Roses

Valentine’s Day in a bottle. It has a lovely silver bow on the bottle, sweetly pink colour and a really lovely rose scent. One of the nicest recent Dior fragrances.

£94 | Dior | Buy it now

Nolita Bond no.9, Eau de Parfum fragrance and lipstick duo

This isn’t what you’d call subtle. The packaging is all over big lips and the scent, in its unmissable box and bold red cap is sweet and sassy, with freesia and tangerine. And it comes with the house’s signature, fabulously expensive red lipstick.

£280 | Harrods | Buy it now

Ormonde Jayne, no 1, New Refillables

This is terrifically romantic, in that it can be made personal: it has no name so you can choose your own, and how strong you want it. You can have the heavy silver cap engraved with an initial and there seven colours for the bottle …including pink or gold. And the bottle can be refilled by Selfridges, so it’s eco-friendly too.

Of the range, this one is what Sarah Pilkington recommends for Valentine’s Day, with a heart of rose, jasmine and pink berries. Like nearly all Ormonde Jayne scent they’re suitable for both sexes, but I’d say this is quite feminine. The brand offers 10 per cent discount on refills.

£135 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Floris Tuberose in Silk 100ml

If white florals are the great olfactory aphrodisiac, then tuberose is the most sensuous and voluptuous of the lot. The most famous tuberose scent is Robert Piguet’s Fracas – this limited edition scent from Floris is way more subtle, but still heady and very classy.

£180 | Floris | Buy it now

Miller Harris Scherzo 100ml

This isn’t a new scent; it’s one of Miller Harris’s best-sellers, being sweet and floral – evoking a confectioner’s shop window. But for our purposes the great thing is that it comes in a special Valentine’s tin with fun hearts and flowers and red ribbon.

£150​ | Selfridges | Buy it now

M&S Rose and Amber

This, and the Vanilla and Woods in the same range, are very pretty, very affordable Valentine scents – classy packaging and light, sweet scent.

£12.50​ | M&S | Buy it now

Acqua di Parma Rosa Nobile 20ml eau de toilette purse spray

The very sight of the mustard yellow of Acqua di Parma is enough to lift the spirits, but the great thing about this elegant rose scent is that it comes in a handy and rather beautiful dark pink leather canister. Made from handpicked Piedmontese roses, cut with bright citrus notes of bergamot. www.harveynichols.com

£101 | Selfridges | Buy it now

OR…for something completely different…

An Actual Rose

If you want something that keeps on giving, then an actual rose bush for lovely, fragrant blooms, would be an imaginative alternative. David Austin’s English roses are beautiful and Eustacia Vye is exceedingly pretty with a strong fruity scent. For literary buffs, it’s called after the girl in Hardy’s The Return of the Native, though the less said about her the better.

Two things to remember. A bare rose shrub looks drab, so throw in some scent or chocolates to be getting on with.

NB: check that the lucky recipient has a garden. Or a pot.

£21.50 for a bare root or £28 for a potted | David Austin Roses | Buy it now

