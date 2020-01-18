Home NEWS 11-Year-Old Kolkata Girl Dies After Iron Park Gate Falls On Her, Say...

11-Year-Old Kolkata Girl Dies After Iron Park Gate Falls On Her, Say Cops

By
syed
-
5
0
11-year-old-kolkata-girl-dies-after-iron-park-gate-falls-on-her,-say-cops

11-Year-Old Kolkata Girl Dies After Iron Park Gate Falls On Her, Say Cops

The girl was identified as Sushila Halder (Representational)

Kolkata:

A 11-year-old girl was killed on Saturday evening when an iron gate of a park fell on her. The incident occurred in the Tangra area of West Bengal capital Kolkata, , police said.

The incident happened when the girl climbed the gate, after which it crashed onto her, a senior police officer said.

The girl was identified as Sushila Halder.

“The girl was seriously injured when the gate fell on her. She was rushed to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” the officer said.

Police said they have started probing the incident and the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here