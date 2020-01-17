’11-us-troops-injured-in-january-8-iran-missile-attack-in-iraq’:-us-military

US VS Iran MIlitary comparision













The United States treated 11 of its troops for symptoms of concussion after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where US forces were stationed, the US military said on Thursday, January 17 after initially saying no service members were hurt.

US warplanes leaving UAE air base after Iran fires ballistic missiles at US Forces in Iraq.Twitter

The attack was retaliation for a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3 that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. President Donald Trump and the US military had said there were no casualties after the strike on the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a facility in its northern Kurdish region.

‘No one was killed but troops treated for concussion symptoms’

“While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attacks on Al Asad airbase, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement. As a measure of caution, some service members were taken to US facilities in Germany or Kuwait for “follow-on screening,” he added.

People attend the funeral procession of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.Reuters

“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq.” As many as 1,500 Americans were deployed at the vast base deep in Iraq’s Anbar desert.