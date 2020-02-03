11 of the 17,000 cases of the new coronavirus are in the U.S.

2:51 AM

China sharply critical of U.S. response to coronavirus

China accused the United States on Monday of spreading “panic” with its response to the deadly coronavirus, including the imposition of a ban on Chinese travelers. The U.S. “hasn’t provided any substantial assistance” and has only created “panic,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing in Beijing. — Agence France Presse

Updated 2:47 AM

China opens hospital it raced to construct

China sent medical workers and equipment to a newly built hospital Monday among other steps to try to contain the coronavirus. A second hospital with 1,500 beds will open within days. Medical teams from the People’s Liberation Army were arriving in Wuhan to relieve overwhelmed health workers and to work at the new hospital, located in the countryside far from the city center. Its prefabricated wards, where patients began arriving by late morning, are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems. Leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said additional hospital space was crucial to stopping the spread of new infections. — The Associated Press

Updated 2:47 AM

U.S. planning more flights to bring Americans home from Hubei province, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday the U.S. plans “a handful more flights” to bring Americans home from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.”We’re working closely and hand-in-hand with the Chinese government to try and resolve what is now this global epidemiological challenge, and so we’ll have more details exactly on when those flights will depart … before too long,” he told a news conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.”We might be bringing citizens home from other countries, as well,” Pompeo added. He said the U.S. might also bring in some medical supplies.

Updated 2:38 AM

2 new cases confirmed in San Benito County, California

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in San Benito County, California, the county public health department said. Health officials told CBS San Francisco the new two people were a husband and wife have also tested positive for the illness. Of more concern was that health officials said the husband, who had recently returned from Wuhan, had infected his wife with the disease. “We continue to monitor the situation closely to protect the health of San Benito County residents and limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, San Benito County Health Officer. “We are working closely with Bay Area health officials, local health care providers and community partners.”

Updated 2:38 AM

CBS News has obtained 11-page TSA document sent to airlines outlining their responsibilities

CBS News has obtained the 11-page document the TSA gave to airlines to outline how to carry out the U.S. federal government’s travel restrictions. “As partners in ensuring the highest level of aviation security, we must continue to work together,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske wrote in the two-page cover letter. The TSA instructed airlines not allow “alien persons” — foreign nationals lacking permanent resident or a handful of other exempted immigration statuses — to board a flight to the United States if the person has been to mainland China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, in the last 14 days. The order does not apply to U.S. citizens with a U.S. passport, permanent residents, crewmembers and a handful of other exempted foreign nationals. For airlines flying into the U.S. from an international destination with a U.S. Citizen (or other allowed person) who has visited or passed through mainland China in the last 14 days, the airline “must ensure person only travels to the United States on a flight to” New York-JFK, Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, DFW in Dallas, DTW Detroit, Newark Airport and Washington Dulles were added. Crew members are exempt from that requirement. Airlines “must question each passenger” to determine whether the individual has traveled to mainland China. If the airline cannot determine if the passenger visited China they are instructed to “examine the individuals passport for entry and/or exit stamp” or “examine the individual’s Passenger Name Record” (PNR). Airline sources tell CBS News they worry the order could create a logistical nightmare trying to get affected flyers for an international destination to one of those select airports. Sources also bristled at the decision to require the airlines to search flyers passports. Additionally, some sources pointed out that if the passenger flew from China to another country on an airline and then to the U.S. on a different airline, their previous flight history may not be searchable by the airline.

Updated 2:38 AM

New York City investigating second possible coronavirus case

Officials said Sunday that a 60-year-old man, who is in stable condition, is being evaluated for coronavirus in New York City, CBS New York reported. It’s the second suspected case in the city. At an afternoon press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also tried calming nerves, saying the state is working closely with Port Authority to impose new screening protocols at airports that started Sunday. No foreign nationals who have had contact with mainland China in the past 14 days will be permitted to enter the U.S.American citizens who show symptoms coming back will be taken to Bellevue Hospital or Jamaica Hospital, the governor said.”There is no reason to panic. There is no reason to have an inordinate amount of fear about this situation. There are different viruses that develop,” Cuomo said.

Updated 2:38 AM

China set to open speed-built hospital

An aerial view shows the newly completed Huoshenshan Hospital, a dedicated hospital built in 8 days to treat coronavirus patients, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 2, 2020.

China Daily via Reuters

China is set to open a new hospital in the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, BBC News reported. Wuhan’s 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital, built in just eight days, is one of two dedicated facilities being constructed to help tackle the outbreak.

Updated 8:12 PM

China’s government under increased scrutiny as critics say officials tried to quiet earliest reports of virus

First death outside of China from the coronavirus confirmed in the Philippines

China’s government is now coming under increased scrutiny with critics saying officials tried to quiet the earliest reports of this virus. The British medical journal the Lancet published a report saying more than 75,000 may have been infected as of last week, which would imply massive underreporting, CBS News’ Ramy Inocencio reports from Beijing.

Updated 7:24 PM

Santa Clara County confirms its 2nd coronavirus case, the 9th overall in U.S.

Santa Clara County public health officials confirmed its second case of coronavrius, the ninth overall in the U.S. The latest case is not related to the first one, but the patients both had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, officials said. The latest case is a woman who is a visitor to the U.S. who arrived January 23 to visit family. She was regularly monitored and never left the house, except for two times to seek outpatient medical care, officials said. Her family members have been quarantined, meaning they will not leave the house.Health officials believe it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to get sick, CBS San Francisco reported.

Updated 5:58 PM / February 2, 2020

U.S. ban on non-citizens who recently traveled to China takes effect Sunday

David Pekoske, the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), sent a letter to employees explaining that a ban on entry to the U.S. by non-citizens who recently visited China will go into effect later Sunday.”Under these directives, non-U.S. citizens who have been in China within 14 days of their planned travel will not be permitted to fly to the United States,” Pekoske said. The orders were to take effect at 5 p.m. ET.U.S. citizens who have been to China within the past two weeks will be allowed to enter the country through only seven airports: Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will screen those passengers upon arrival, Pekoske said, adding that the order “applies to travel from any airport with direct flights to the U.S., not just airports in China.”

Updated 11:07 AM / February 2, 2020

Indonesia halts flights into Wuhan and evacuates nationals

Indonesia’s U.N. Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani told CBS News in an exclusive interview that the country has suspended its airlines’ direct flights to Wuhan, China. Djani emphasized that the suspension is temporary.On Sunday, Indonesians evacuated from Wuhan arrived in Batam, Riau Islands and were taken by the Indonesian Air Force to Natuna Island for quarantine.Djani said that around 100 Indonesians, many of them students, had been in Wuhan, with around 245 individuals in Hubei province.The Jakarta Post reported that 10,000 Chinese tourists canceled trips to Bali because of fear of the virus spreading. Indonesia’s health ministry has also sent needed medical equipment to Wuhan, including surgical units and masks. Indonesia’s U.N. envoy, who previously served as Ambassador in Geneva to U.N. agencies, told CBS News that the World Health Organization in Jakarta has assisted in verifying Indonesia’s readiness to combat coronavirus, and said that Indonesia is well-prepared. The country has issued its own travel warning and is scanning all travelers from the region at airports.

Updated 5:59 PM / February 2, 2020

Philippines reports first death outside of China

The Philippine Department of Health reported on Sunday the first death from coronavirus outside of China. The department said said a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on Jan. 25 after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat. He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise.” The man’s 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, tested positive for the virus and remains in hospital isolation in Manila. She’s the second case in the Philippines. — The Associated Press

Updated 3:56 PM / February 2, 2020

New York City mayor: City is “in a high state of readiness”

New York City officials provide update on possible coronavirus case

7:12 PM / February 1, 2020

New York City testing possible coronavirus patient

A person is being tested for coronavirus in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Public Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said Saturday. The patient, who recently returned from the infected area of China, had exhibited the symptoms and went to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, they said at a press conference.If the person’s test comes back positive, the Department of Health will track all the contact the patient had with other people. De Blasio said officials know already the patient was not staying with anyone, which is most likely to be the road to transmission. “We take it very, very seriously and we will take all measures at our disposal to protect New Yorkers,” de Blasio said.

5:39 PM / February 1, 2020

Death toll now over 300

The Hubei Province Health Commission on Saturday announced 45 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to at least 304. All deaths have occurred in mainland China. In addition, another 1,921 cases of the virus were reported in Hubei province, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to 13,742 out of 13,874 confirmed cases worldwide.

Updated 4:10 PM / February 1, 2020

University of Massachusetts-Boston student confirmed to be coronavirus victim

The University of Massachusetts-Boston on Saturday informed their campus community that one of their students has contracted coronavirus. “Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff, I want to let you know that a member of the UMass Boston community who recently returned from Wuhan, China has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” reads an email sent by Interim Chancellor Katherine S. Newman on Saturday, and provided to CBS News. State health officials on Saturday announced that Massachusetts confirmed its first case of coronavirus, the eighth case in the United States. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told CBS Boston that officials believe the man’s case is an “isolated incident.” Newman said that the school is “working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) to ensure all guidelines and protocols are diligently followed.” “These agencies will continue to monitor the treatment and health of the affected person,” she wrote. “State and city public health authorities have informed us that the risk to members of our community is low. For these reasons, we expect ‘business as usual’ on campus.” “I want to remind everyone that all members of our community are valued and respected. On occasions like this, it is possible for fear to get the better of any of us. Let’s remember that viruses are no one’s fault and anyone can find themselves ill.” People are advised to take the same steps they would to prevent a cold or the flu.

Updated 3:43 PM / February 1, 2020

Department of Defense will provide quarantine housing

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Saturday approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for housing support for “1,000 people who may need to be quarantined” due to the coronavirus, according to a Defense Department press release. The people are all returning from overseas travel, and may need to be quarantined until February 29.Authorities have requested several facilities that could house at least 250 people, with bases selected in Colorado, Texas and California selected to house evacuees.The listed sites are: the Regional Training Institute, in Fort Carson, Colorado, Lackland Air Force Base, near San Antonio, Texas, Travis Air Force Base near San Francisco, California, and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, California.Defense Department spokesman Chris Mitchell said in the press release that evacuees “will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing,” and personnel will not be in direct contact with the evacuees. The Defense Department has only agreed to “provide housing support;” all “care, transportation, and security of the evacuees” will be handled by Health and Human Services. “In accordance with CDC guidelines, all evacuees will be monitored for a period of 14 days,” according to the press release. “Should routine monitoring of the evacuees identify ill individuals, HHS has procedures in place to transport them to a local civilian hospital.””The department’s primary responsibility is the safety of our force, our families and our base communities.”

Updated 2:02 PM / February 1, 2020

8th U.S. case of coronavirus is confirmed

Massachusetts health officials said Saturday there are now eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, including a first case in Massachusetts.That case was confirmed in a man who lives in Boston and recently traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak. The man, in his 20s, sought medical care not long after returning to Massachusetts and has been isolated “since that time,” according to officials. He will stay isolated “until cleared by public health officials,” and his close contacts are being monitored for symptoms.”We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement. Officials said the risk to residents in the state remains low.”Right now, we are not asking Boston residents to do anything differently,” said Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Rita Nieves. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said it will provide updated information on mass.gov. It noted that information about how the virus spreads is still limited.

Updated 12:24 PM / February 1, 2020

American Airlines cancels Hong Kong flights through Monday

American Airlines says it has canceled Hong Kong flights through Monday. It said in a statement it will “make decisions about Hong Kong flights each day based on our operational situation,” CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reports. The cancellations follow an earlier decision by the carrier to suspend all flights between the U.S. and mainland China through March 27. Other airlines including Delta, British Airways, Finnair and Cathay Pacific have canceled or reduced flights to mainland China.

Updated 10:55 AM / February 1, 2020

Hong Kong union calls strike to demand China border closure

A union for Hong Kong hospital workers said its members will go on strike Monday to press a demand for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to reject all travelers from the mainland. The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance said more than 9,000 of its members signed a pledge to join the five-day strike. A union statement demanded Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s government “forbid all travelers from entering Hong Kong via China,” stop non-emergency medical services and ensure hospital workers have enough masks and other supplies. The government has suspended rail connections with the mainland but Lam has argued against blocking all travel. –The Associated Press

Updated 10:42 AM / February 1, 2020

Apple closes all offices and stores in mainland China

Apple said in a statement Saturday it is closing all of its stores, offices and contact centers in mainland China until February 9 “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.””Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the Coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it,” it said.Fears of contagion have upended sales and operations for several American corporate giants ranging from Google and Tesla to McDonald’s, Starbucks and Royal Caribbean.

Updated 7:52 AM / February 1, 2020

More than 11,900 cases of coronavirus

As of Saturday evening in Beijing, the following cases were confirmed:China: 11,791 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 12 cases and Macao has five. Most of the 259 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. Japan: 20 Thailand: 19 Singapore: 18 South Korea: 12 Taiwan: 10 Malaysia: 8 Australia: 7 Germany: 6 United States: 7 France: 6 Vietnam: 6 Canada: 4 United Arab Emirates: 4 Russia: 2 Italy: 2 Britain: 2 Cambodia: 1 Finland: 1 India: 1 Philippines: 1 Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 Sweden: 1 Spain 1 –The Associated Press and CBS News

Updated 7:20 PM / January 31, 2020

Man quarantined on California base: “We’re being looked after very well”

Ian Thompson, one of the 195 Americans quarantined at a Southern California military base, told CBS News “we’re being looked after really well.” “Everyone’s healthy, it seems,” Thompson said via video call. “All the kids are playing, they’re all laughing and joking.””They’re doing the best they can for us,” he added.

Public health emergency declared over coronavirus

6:41 PM / January 31, 2020

China’s Hubei province announces 45 new deaths

Officials from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, announced 45 new deaths on Friday, bringing the province’s overall death toll to 249. Officials also announced 1,347 new cases, for a total of 7,153 confirmed cases in the province.

Updated 6:36 PM / January 31, 2020

Spain confirms first case of novel coronavirus

Spain’s National Centre for Microbiology on Friday confirmed the country’s first novel coronavirus patient, according to an announcement from the nation’s health ministry cited by Reuters. The ministry said the man was diagnosed on La Gomera, an island in the Canaries. The man is one of five people who were isolated on the remote island, Reuters reported. The isolation came after officials discovered the group had been in contact with a German man who also has the virus.

Updated 12:30 AM / February 1, 2020

7th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed, officials say

California officials announced Friday that an adult male has tested positive for coronavirus. The man lives in Santa Clara County, about an hour south of San Francisco.The patient traveled to Wuhan, China, and Shanghai and fell ill after returning home on January 24, county health officer Dr. Sara Cody said. He arrived through San Jose International Airport.Cody added that the man has not left his home, other than to seek medical care at two outpatient facilities. His contacts are restricted to a “few” members of his family who live in his home, the people he encountered during his air travel and the health care workers who treated him when he sought care.He was never sick enough to be hospitalized. Cody emphasized that the risk for the public remains low.The announcement marks California’s third confirmed coronavirus case and the nation’s seventh. There is also one patient in Arizona, one in Washington and two in Illinois.

3:44 PM / January 31, 2020

U.S. last issued quarantine order in 1960s

The last time the U.S. issued a federal quarantine order was in the 1960s to evaluate people for smallpox, Dr. Martin Cetron of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters Friday. The agency announced the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, on Wednesday would remain at a Southern California military base for 14 days.”We would rather be remembered for overreacting than underreacting,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters. She also said an initial negative test result for the virus doesn’t mean a patient is “out of danger” for developing the disease or transmitting it to someone else days later.The federal quarantine order came after a person tried to leave March Air Reserve Base in Ontario, California, on Wednesday night and was placed under quarantine by Riverside County officials. The other Americans had been staying on the base voluntarily.

12:15 PM / January 31, 2020

U.S. flight attendants union urges halt to “all travel to China”

The largest flight attendants union in the U.S. is urging that all flights be halted to and from China as the coronavirus outbreak widens. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO, which represents 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines, issued a statement Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.”AFA is calling for clear direction from our government to U.S. airlines to pull down all travel to China until the spread of coronavirus is contained. The government must work with our airlines to discontinue all service, with consideration for evacuation of flight crew, and with consideration to service that facilitates efforts by public health officials to contain spread of the virus,” said AFA-CWA President Sara Nelson.”The coronavirus may be spread by infected persons not yet displaying symptoms. For this reason, it is critical that any crew potentially infected through travel to and from China not be assigned to any additional flights until safely through the fourteen day incubation period. These crews must be pay protected for any scheduled flights and provided with the means to get food and other supplies while remaining out of public contact. This action is also on the AFA communicable disease checklist provided to all of our airlines again on January 24, 2020.”

Updated 11:23 AM / January 31, 2020

China ambassador says no need for “unnecessary panic”

China is decisively working to control the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, its ambassador to the UN said Friday, insisting there was no need for countries impose “excessive measures” like border closures. “There is no need for unnecessary panic, and no need for excessive measures,” Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters in Geneva.Chen said he hoped that WHO’s declaration of a global health emergency would prompt countries to listen to the UN agency’s recommendations.”I hope that a calm, rational, scientific and objective attitude will be adopted”, he said. “We don’t believe it is advisable to take all of these measures, unnecessary or excessive measures to cut off the airline or to shut down the border.”– AFP

10:52 AM / January 31, 2020

Facebook says it’s trying to limit virus misinformation

Facebook said Friday that it was working to limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the coronavirus.Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook’s head of health, said in a blog post that the social media company’s fact-checkers were reviewing content and debunking false claims related to the coronavirus. Facebook is also removing content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by global health organizations and local health authorities, particularly focusing on claims designed to discourage treatment or taking appropriate precautions.The company has struggled to contain the spread of propaganda and hoaxes about the virus. As CBS News previously reported, some false posts about the outbreak remain on the social media network, despite being flagged as fake by outside fact-checking organizations.

Updated 5:37 PM / January 31, 2020

Top health official says U.S. has learned lessons about handling outbreaks

Doctor weighs in on global coronavirus fears after WHO calls emergency

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, says the American health care system has learned many important lessons about how to contain outbreaks such as coronavirus. He told CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook the greatest concern is what could happen if the virus spreads to countries that don’t have robust health care systems.On “CBS This Morning,” LaPook explained: “Right now we’re doing basic infectious disease measures, which means finding somebody who’s infected, isolating them, figuring out who their contacts were and then following them. Remember, right now there’s no vaccine in the near future and there’s no medication that works.” He added that doctors are trying AIDS medications and some other drugs to see if they help against his virus.Fauci also said there is now clear evidence that the coronavirus illness can be spread by people who aren’t showing any symptoms. While that may appear to be a worrying development, he said epidemics are not generally driven by people with asymptomatic infections.

10:19 AM / January 31, 2020

GOP senator calls for total China travel ban over virus

Republican Senator Ted Cruz called Friday for the U.S. federal government to implement a ban on all travel to and from China due to the fast-spreading new coronavirus.”Given the severity of the coronavirus in China and its rapid spread across the region, as well as the mounting public fear, it’s imperative that this disease is contained,” Cruz, chairman of the subcommittee on Aviation and Space, said in a statement. “The administration should take every precaution in preventing additional cases from arriving in the United States, including temporarily halting flights to and from China and implementing additional screening at all U.S. airports.”Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the administration was considering a China travel ban as it continuously evaluated measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the U.S.Many airlines have stopped flying to mainland China already, and others have significantly reduced their flights to the country. On Thursday the union representing American Airlines pilots sued the carrier, seeking an immediate suspension of services between the U.S. and China citing “serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus.”

9:58 AM / January 31, 2020

Chinese official admits slow response worsened virus outbreak

China’s delayed response to the discovery of a new coronavirus infection worsened the epidemic, the most senior official from the city at the center of the outbreak said Friday. “Right now I’m in a state of guilt, remorse and self-reproach,” said Ma Guoqiang, the municipal Communist Party secretary for Wuhan.

Coronavirus may have originated from Wuhan market

“If strict control measures had been taken earlier, the result would have been better than now,” he told an interview with state broadcaster CCTV. – AFP

9:10 AM / January 31, 2020

Russia confirms first 2 cases of new coronavirus

Russia reported its first two cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, both Chinese citizens who had been isolated and were in a stable condition. One of the cases was confirmed in the Zabaikalsky Krai region, bordering China and Mongolia, while the other was reported in Siberia, deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova said in televised remarks.Russia was working to evacuate its citizens who want to leave the city of Wuhan and the wider Hubei province in China, where the outbreak is believed to have originated. There are currently 641 Russians in the area.Russia closed its Far East border with China earlier this week, and it planned to stop issuing visas to Chinese workers.The Russian government is also considering whether to cancel the Sochi Investment Forum, a business gathering scheduled to take place next month, but no final decision had been made as of Friday. – Alexandra Odynova

8:38 AM / January 31, 2020

Pakistan halts China flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan on Friday temporarily suspended all direct flights with China, after a global health emergency was declared over the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 200 people. “We have suspended all the direct flights to and from China with immediate effect till February 02,” Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), he told AFP. The spokesperson didn’t comment on the reason for the flight suspensions. A decision on whether flights will be resumed will be made on Sunday. The three airlines affected are Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air China and China Southern Airlines, Khokhar said.

7:33 AM / January 31, 2020

18 South Koreans hospitalized off Wuhan evacuation flight

Eighteen South Koreans evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan have been hospitalized after showing symptoms while 350 others are in quarantine, Seoul’s health authorities said Friday, as concerns mount about a wider outbreak of the SARS-like virus.A chartered plane carrying a total of 368 South Korean citizens arrived on Friday in the South from Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have emerged from an animal and seafood market.”The 350 people, who are asymptomatic … will be staying at temporary facilities” outside of Seoul for the next two weeks, said South Korea’s vice health minister Kim Gang-lip. “During the 14 days, residents won’t be allowed to leave the facility and any visits from outsiders will be banned completely.”

Ambulances carrying South Korean citizens repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan leave Gimpo airport in Seoul on January 31, 2020, following the arrival of the first charter flight arranged by South Korea’s government to evacuate its citizens from the center of a deadly virus outbreak.

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty

The announcement comes with concern growing in South Korea about the spread of the virus in the country, where 11 cases had been identified as of Friday afternoon.- AFP

6:56 AM / January 31, 2020

U.K. health chief says real risk is China losing control

The United Kingdom’s chief medical officer, Prof. Chris Whitty, stressed Friday that the country’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus do not indicate a greater risk to the British public. “The risk comes from the situation in China going out of control despite best efforts by the Chinese government and spreading more widely,” Whitty said. “So that is the thing for which we are planning, that is the risk.” He said the new strain of virus remained “moderately transmissible” and had a demonstrated mortality rate of around 2% at present — much lower than other disease outbreaks such as Ebola, which had a 70% mortality rate, or even the related SARS coronavirus that had a 10% mortality rate.”Nevertheless, if we got very large numbers, that is obviously a concern and this would be something we would have to take very seriously,” Whitty added.

Updated 5:59 AM / January 31, 2020

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Friday to fast-track efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus strain after two cases were confirmed in Rome. The state of emergency, which gives regional authorities special powers and cuts red tape, will last six months, according to Italian media. Italy had said Thursday it was stopping all flights to and from China following the news that two Chinese tourists holidaying in Italy had tested positive for the virus. The couple was being treated in isolation in Rome’s Spallanzani infectious diseases institute.Police sealed off the room where the couple had been staying at a hotel in the centre of the capital. Other Chinese tourists who had arrived in Italy as part of the same tour group were being tested for the virus. A 42-year old Romanian who had been working at the hotel was also admitted for tests, media reports said.- AFP

Updated 5:42 AM / January 31, 2020

Singapore bars all travelers who’ve visited mainland China

Singapore on Friday announced a sweeping ban on arrivals and transit passengers from mainland China as authorities toughened measures to prevent the spread of a deadly virus. The move was a dramatic expansion of earlier measures by Singapore that affected only arrivals from central Hubei province and came after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an international emergency. “We are likely to see a sharper rise in the spread of the virus to Chinese cities beyond Hubei in the coming days… so the task force has decided to take additional measures now to restrict travel,” Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said at a media briefing. “All new visitors with recent travel history to China within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter into Singapore or to transit through Singapore,” added Wong, who co-chairs the government task force leading the response to the virus.- AFP

Updated 5:38 AM / January 31, 2020

Thailand reports first person-to-person transmission

Thai health authorities have confirmed five more cases of a new type of virus and say one of them is a taxi driver who is the country’s first to become ill through human-to-human contact. The new cases reported Friday bring Thailand’s total to 19 cases. All of the others are Chinese visitors or people who traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Thailand is a major destination for tourists from China, more than 10 million of whom visited the country last year. – Associated Press

4:50 AM / January 31, 2020

U.K. confirms first two cases of the virus

British health officials confirmed the first two case of the novel coronavirus from China in the U.K. on Friday. CBS News partner network BBC News said they were two members of the same family, both of whom were getting specialist medical attention by the country’s national health service. No further details of their conditions or identities were expected imminently.The BBC quoted Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, as saying: “The NHS (National Health Service) is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread. We have been preparing for U.K. cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately.”

4:28 AM / January 31, 2020

Man collapses and dies on sidewalk in Wuhan

Panic was rising Friday in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, with international students trapped in the now-desolate, quarantined city of 11 million demanding their governments evacuate them.The streets of the city have been largely deserted, as they have even in the sprawling capital of Beijing, as residents stay inside in a bid to avoid infection. On Friday, journalists in Wuhan photographed an elderly man in a face mask who had collapsed on a sidewalk and died. Health officials soon showed up in protective clothing. It was not immediately clear whether the man was infected with the new virus, but his death on a largely empty street that would normally be teeming with life was a stark illustration of the extent to which the illness has disrupted normalcy in China.

A photo taken on January 30, 2020 shows officials in protective suits near an elderly man wearing a facemask who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan, China. He died in the locked-down city at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but officials did not immediately confirm whether he was infected with the virus or died of other causes.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty

The Associated Press reported Friday that an association of hundreds of Ethiopian students in Wuhan had issued a statement demanding they “be repatriated back to Ethiopia as quickly as possible” amid growing fears of food shortages in the city.

Updated 9:37 PM / January 30, 2020

State Department raises China advisory to “Do Not Travel”

The State Department on Thursday upped its China travel advisory to the highest level, “Do Not Travel.” “Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China,” the department wrote in the advisory. “Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China.” The advisory suggested that Americans in China should consider departing commercially.

.@StateDept is increasing the #China Travel Advisory to Level 4 – Do Not Travel. This is due to the spread of the novel #coronavirus throughout China & the @WHO determination that the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. https://t.co/BIIUdavoP0— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 31, 2020

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

China’s novel coronavirus infections top number of global SARS cases in 2003

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China has now topped the number of global SARS cases in 2003. There were 8,098 confirmed cases of SARS during that outbreak, according to a tweet from CBS News’ Ramy Inocencio; there are now more than 9,600 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Updated 9:59 PM / January 30, 2020

One American evacuated from China quarantined after trying to leave facility

One of the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, was placed under mandatory quarantine after trying to leave the facility where the evacuees were supposed to stay for 72 hours of voluntary monitoring, Reuters reported Thursday, citing public health officials. The evacuee was given the order on Wednesday night, just hours after arriving at California’s March Air Reserve Base on a government-chartered flight. A spokesperson told Reuters that the evacuee is complying with the order, and will stay on base for 14 days.

Updated 4:29 AM / January 31, 2020

China’s U.N. ambassador says medical equipment is “urgently” needed

China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said Thursday that medical equipment is “urgently” needed in the country to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. “At this moment, what are needed urgently in China, especially in Hubei province, would be medical equipment, including protective gowns or glasses, not normal glasses,” he said, in response to a question from CBS News.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

China reports 43 new deaths, 1,982 new cases

Chinese officials on Thursday reported 43 new deaths and 1,982 new cases of the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of deaths to 213, and the total number of cases to 9,692. Out of the 9,962 cases, 1,527 are critical, officials said.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

State Department authorizes departure of non-emergency employees at Beijing embassy

The State Department on Wednesday authorized the departure of family members and all non-emergency U.S. government employees at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and the Consulates General in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang, a spokesperson for the department told CBS News in a statement. The spokesperson said the decision was a precautionary measure that stemmed from limited transportation and reduced availability of appropriate health care.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Hubei province reports 42 new deaths, 1220 new cases

China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday reported 42 new deaths and 1,220 new cases. In total, the province has reported 5,806 confirmed cases and 204 deaths.

Updated 12:14 AM / January 31, 2020

Pilots union sues to temporarily stop U.S.-China flights

The Allied Pilots Association filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking a temporary restraining order to stop American Airlines service between the U.S. and China. American currently runs 56 flights each month between Dallas and China, according to a statement announcing the lawsuit. The airline announced it would suspend its flights between Los Angeles and China, but not until February 9. Each crewmember working a China flight is required to spend 32 hours on the ground in accordance with federal rest regulations, the statement said. “We estimate that as many as 300 passengers and crew travel to DFW alone from Chinese cities on each American Airlines flight,” union president Captain Eric Ferguson said in the statement. “To us, that level of risk is unacceptable.” “Due to the known and unknown risks associated with traveling to China right now, concurrent with the filing of our lawsuit, we are directing all American Airlines pilots assigned to flights between the United States and China, other than those on return trips to the United States, to decline the assignment,” Ferguson added.American Airlines said in a statement that it is aware of the filing, and is working with the CDC to protect customers and employees. —Kris Van Cleave contributed reporting.

Updated 9:41 PM / January 30, 2020

Italy confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the country’s first two confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to Reuters. The patients are two Chinese tourists from China, he said, adding that Italy has closed off air traffic to and from China. The cases are not related to the cruise ship that was locked down in an Italian port earlier Thursday.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

World Health Organization concerned about potential for virus to spread

The main reason for the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency wasn’t because of what is happening in China but because of what is happening in other countries, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Thursday. “Our greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems which are ill-prepared to deal with it,” he said.He stressed that the move wasn’t a vote of no-confidence in China. “On the contrary, WHO continues to have the confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak,” he said.- The Associated Press

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

U.S. reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of virus

Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus. The man is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China.

There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere. The new case is the sixth reported in the United States.

The other five were travelers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.

The Chicago woman returned from central China on January 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband, both in their 60s, are hospitalized.

— The Associated Press

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Cruise ship locked down in Italy over coronavirus fears

Almost 7,000 passengers and crew — including 114 American tourists — were stuck on a cruise ship in an Italian port Thursday as a pair of Chinese travelers on board were tested for the deadly coronavirus. Italian health officials later said tests had shown no sign of the new virus.The mayor of Civitavecchia, where the Costa Smeralda was docked, wouldn’t let any of the over 1,000 passengers who planned to disembark in the Italian port off the ship before the final results were known.Doctors boarded the Costa Crociere line’s flagship vessel to take samples from the couple from the Chinese region of Macau. The woman, 54, was running a fever, according to local health authorities.Costa Crociere confirmed the ship had implemented “health protocol for a suspect case” of coronavirus. A Costa spokesperson confirmed the number of U.S. nationals on board the vessel, the world’s fifth-largest cruise ship.

The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is docked in the Civitavecchia port about 40 miles north of Rome, on January 30, 2020.

Getty

The Chinese couple arrived in Italy on January 25 and boarded the ship that day. The woman then came down with a fever and she and her husband were kept in isolation as a precaution. Both were tested for the new virus. The ship stopped in the French city of Marseilles, and Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca in Spain before docking Thursday about 40 miles north of Rome.— Tucker Reals and Anna Matranga

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

South Korean evacuation plans put into motion

South Korea has sent a chartered plane to China to bring home people from the center of the new coronavirus outbreak. The aircraft departed Thursday night en route to Wuhan Airport. Several countries are trying to arrange similar flights to get their citizens out of the city. The first U.S. government-chartered flight arrived in California on Wednesday, and the State Department was planning to charter more planes to evacuate Americans from early next week. When the plane returns, the South Korean returnees will be quarantined in one of two temporary living facilities for 14 days. Residents of Asan and Jincheon strongly protested the government’s decision to quarantine the returnees in their hometowns. Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho said the returnees “are essentially asymptomatic” so the government was trying to bring them home while strengthening safeguards. — CBS/AP

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Air France suspends all mainland China flights

French flagship carrier Air France announced Thursday that it was suspending all normal scheduled flights to and from mainland China in a bid to help stem the spread of the deadly new coronavirus. “Air France’s top priority is the health and safety of its customers and employees in France and around the world,” the airline said in a statement. “Air France has been working in close collaboration with the national and international health authorities since the outbreak of the coronavirus. After careful consideration of the developing situation, today the airline has decided to suspend all scheduled flights to and from mainland China until February 9, 2020.”The carrier added that it was going to “operate special flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing using volunteer crew members in order to permit customers and employees to return safely,” beginning Friday.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Some Chinese villages trying to blockade themselves

Nearly 99 percent of all confirmed cases of the deadly new coronavirus were still in China on Thursday, and CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio said as the number of infections climbs, major international events were being postponed and canceled. Inocencio said some villages just outside Beijing had started to physically block themselves off from the capital, using mounds of soil to barricade roads and posting security personnel to stand guard to keep visitors out.Inocencio said it was reminiscent of tactics he saw when he lived in Beijing during the massive SARS outbreak in 2003. As of Wednesday, there were more people in China infected by the new coronavirus than there ever were with SARS in the country.

How residents in China are dealing with the deadly coronavirus outbreak

The global infection rate was still lower than the SARS epidemic, but only by a few hundred people, and the numbers were still rising.Inocencio said there was some good news; more than 100 people from the hardest-hit provinces in China had recovered from the novel coronavirus and been released from hospitals.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Japan confirms new cases, including 2 with no symptoms

Three Japanese evacuated from the epicenter of the deadly new coronavirus outbreak have tested positive for the illness, the government said Thursday, as it faced criticism for the country’s minimal quarantine measures. The new cases were announced as another evacuation flight from Wuhan landed in Tokyo, and the government confirmed a second local case of apparent person-to-person transmission of the virus.

A bus departs following the arrival of the second charter flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was arranged by Japan’s government to evacuate its citizens, at Haneda airport in Tokyo on January 30, 2020.

Getty

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday there were now 11 confirmed cases in Japan. “In addition to the eight (previously known) cases, among the people who returned from Wuhan yesterday, infection has been confirmed in one person with symptoms and two other people who have no symptoms,” he told parliament. On Wednesday, authorities reported a second case involving someone who had not recently travelled to China, a tour guide — for visitors from Wuhan — who worked on the same bus as a driver who also contracted the virus.— AFP

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Russia closes its border with China

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the closure of Far East Russia’s border with China as part of preventive measures against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus. The Foreign Ministry recommended, meanwhile, that Russian citizens avoid all travel to China. The ministry said that as of Thursday Russia had stopped issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals wishing to travel through the passport control points in the Far East, the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad in Europe, as well as the Baltic Sea region of St. Petersburg. No cases of the rapidly-spreading virus had been registered in Russia as of Thursday. Kazakhstan also said it had shut down all forms of passenger travel to and from neighboring China on Thursday. – Alexandra Odynova

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

U.S. plans more evacuation flights for Americans in China

The U.S. government will charter additional flights to bring home Americans stuck in Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.”The Department of State will be staging additional evacuation flights with capacity for private U.S. citizens on a reimbursable basis, leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on or about February 3, 2020,” the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said in a statement released Thursday.The Embassy urged any American nationals interested in securing a seat on one of the flights to send an email to a State Department address with basic personal details and passport information. “Individuals who avail themselves of this transport will be subject to CDC screening, health observation, and monitoring requirements,” the embassy statement said, without providing further details.The first government-chartered flight delivered about 195 Americans from Wuhan to Southern California on Wednesday. They have been isolated at a military base for at least three days of health monitoring.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

India confirms 1st case of new virus

India’s health ministry says it has detected its first case of the novel coronavirus in the southern state of Kerala. A student who had been studying at Wuhan University tested positive for the virus.The ministry says in a statement that the student has been kept in isolation and is being monitored at a hospital. It’s not clear when the student returned to India from China.Passengers who have travelled to China recently are being screened for symptoms in at least 20 Indian airports. The health ministry says that isolation wards have been identified in different hospitals across the country in order to prepare for a potential outbreak.The Indian government said Wednesday that it is planning to operate two flights to evacuate Indians from Hubei in China and isolate them for 28 days in the Indian capital of New Delhi.— The Associated Press

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

China approves charter flights to bring Wuhan residents home from abroad

China’s aviation authority has OK’d charter flights to bring some Wuhan residents back from trips overseas, state television said Thursday, according to the Reuters news service.The city of 11 million is the quarantined center of the coronavirus outbreak, and many Chinese and international airlines have stopped flying in and out of Wuhan.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Concerns raised about supplies for quarantined virus epicenter of Wuhan

Amid reports of shortages of food and daily necessities in virus hot-spot areas, Chinese authorities are “stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It cited Ministry of Commerce data showing current reserves in Wuhan can ensure a secure supply of rice and cooking oil for more than 15 days, pork and eggs for more than 10 days and vegetables for about five days. The government has offered no estimates as to when it can contain the outbreak, although some specialists have speculated that the spread of the disease will reach its peak in about two weeks. — The Associated Press

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Trump announces coronavirus task force

President Trump announced Wednesday that he has assembled a coronavirus task force that has been meeting daily since Monday. The Task Force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the National Security Council, according to a statement from the press secretary. The group also includes Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Number of coronavirus cases rival 2003 SARS outbreak

Chinese officials announced Wednesday that there have been 7,711 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. That’s just 387 fewer cases than the total number of global SARS cases in 2003, according to a tweet from CBS News’ Ramy Inocencio. There are still fewer deaths from the novel coronavirus than from the 2003 SARS outbreak. At least 170 people have died from the coronavirus; 349 died from SARS.

NEW (THREAD 1/7): China #WuhanCoronavirus infections jump 29% to 7711, just 387 fewer than the total number of global SARS cases in 2003. Deaths also rise 29% to 170. Tibet reported its first case – the last of China’s governmental regions to be infection-free. @CBSNews is here.— Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) January 30, 2020

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Three Japanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan have novel coronavirus: Health minister

Three Japanese citizens among the more than 200 evacuated from China have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, Japan’s health minister said Thursday.The three people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, on the first flight to evacuate Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. —AFP

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

China reports 38 new deaths, bringing total death toll to 170

Chinese officials reported 38 new deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 170. They also reported 1,737 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,711.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Canada to evacuate 160 people from China

Canada’s foreign minister announced Wednesday that the nation will evacuate approximately 160 people from the region at the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported. Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the nation is awaiting diplomatic approval for the flight, according to Reuters. Champagne added he wasn’t sure how long it would take to evacuate the residents.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

China’s Hubei province reports 37 new deaths

Officials from China’s Hubei province reported 37 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll from the disease to at least 162, Reuters reported. The vast majority of deaths from the novel coronavirus have occurred in Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have begun.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

More airlines suspend flights to China

Delta Air Lines, Air Canada and Air France announced Wednesday that they are suspending some flights to China amid the outbreak. Delta announced that it is maintaining all current U.S.-China gateways, but cutting the number of trips by about half between February 6 and April 30. The airline cited “significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to Coronavirus.” Air Canada is suspending direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai after Canada’s government advised against all non-essential China travel, The Associated Press reported. Air France said it suspended its flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and is limiting flights to Shanghai and Beijing to one flight daily starting January 31, according to the AP.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Google temporarily shutting down offices in China

Google is temporarily shutting down its offices in China, the company confirmed to CBS News. That includes offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The news was first reported by The Verge. Google has also placed temporary business travel restrictions on flying to mainland China and Hong Kong, and has urged employees to return home from the country and spend two weeks working from home before returning to the office.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

UAE confirms 4 Chinese tourists have virus

A family of four Chinese tourists in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday became the first coronavirus cases in the Mideast, with an Emirati doctor saying the first to fall ill only showed symptoms after over a week on vacation. “Their condition is stable, they are awake, they are all receiving all the measures,” Hussein al-Rand, an assistant undersecretary at the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, said. “I would say to the public: Please, don’t be panicked. The health condition within the United Arab Emirates is safe.” Among those sick in the family are a grandmother, her daughter, the daughter’s husband and the couple’s 9-year-old daughter, al-Rand said. The family, from Wuhan, entered the UAE on January 16, al-Rand said. Authorities at Abu Dhabi’s airport and Dubai International Airport began people from incoming China flights on January 23. That same day, January 23, the grandmother fell ill and sought medical care, al-Rand said. Public awareness about the virus had spread widely and doctors tested the grandmother, who tested positive for the new coronavirus.–The Associated Press

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

French evacuation flight is heading to China

French officials said a military aircraft with a medical team is leaving Wednesday night to evacuate some 200 citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said the first flight was expected to arrive home Friday from Wuhan, and that those on it will be confined.At least one other flight with French and other foreigners is to leave by Friday. A third possible flight would bring home those who are ill and want to return.Germany, Spain, Denmark and Poland are among European countries who want to get citizens on a French flight. Mexico and Mauritius also have asked to join.Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain are among the countries that have announced they are planning evacuations. — The Associated Press

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Russia takes new steps

Russia has announced measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading there.Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Wednesday that the land border with China will remain closed to car traffic until March 1. She said all train connections except for one train from Moscow to Beijing will be halted starting at midnight Thursday.Golikova said authorities will make a decision on planes between Russia and China in the coming days.She said Chinese students who left on Lunar New Year vacation will be asked not to resume their studies in Russian universities until March 1.No one in Russia has tested positive for the new virus. Authorities have screened all travelers from China and hospitals are making checks.— The Associated Press

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Coronavirus death rate is now about 2%, WHO says

The death rate from the coronavirus is currently about 2%, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. Most people who have contracted the virus have experienced only mild illness. But Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, said the virus’ proliferation is concerning. “A relatively mild virus can cause a lot of damage if a lot of people get it,” he said.About 99% of the 6,000 total coronavirus cases are in China, and of those, the vast majority are concentrated in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus’ outbreak. Ryan said 71 cases have been reported in 15 other countries, and the majority of those cases are associated with travel to China.A central concern for WHO is human-to-human transmission occurring outside China. As it stands, there are few instances of such cases.

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

WHO to consider declaring coronavirus a global health emergency

The World Health Organization’s emergency committee on the coronavirus outbreak is expected to gather again on Thursday to determine if the virus should be declared a “public health emergency of international concern.” Director General Tedros Adhonom Ghebreyesus announced Wednesday that he decided to reconvene the committee to reconsider the virus’ classification and “what recommendations should be made to manage it.” According to Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, the meeting is a necessary first step so the organization can potentially move forward with a greater international response, which could include developing a vaccine. The meeting is planned to start at 1:30 p.m. local time in Geneva, Switzerland, and will be followed by another press conference.

.@WHO is monitoring the new #coronavirus outbreak every moment of every day. My respect and appreciation to my colleagues @WHO who are showing great commitment. We will have more news following tomorrow’s Emergency Committee meeting.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 29, 2020

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

Plane lands at March Air Reserve Base near LA

The plane evacuating Americans from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak, landed Wednesday morning at March Air Reserve Base east of Los Angeles. All passengers had passed health screenings, which were conducted during a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska. The passengers will undergo additional screenings in California and be placed in temporary housing. Officials have not said how long they will stay there. — The Associated Press

The aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department arrives at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, on January 29, 2020.

Reuters

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

U.S. will keep evacuees isolated on California air base

The U.S. military said Wednesday that the Air Reserve Base in Southern California awaiting the arrival of about 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China, would keep service members clear of the passengers, who would be restricted to their temporary living quarters.A federal government spokesperson familiar with the plan told CBS News on Wednesday that the passengers on the flight would be quarantined and observed for at least three days in California. Depending on results, those showing symptoms could be quarantined for as long as two weeks.”We stand ready for their arrival,” Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement released Wednesday. She said the Department of Health and Human Services would be responsible for the evacuees, “and DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing.”Farah said plans were in place for HHS to evacuate any passengers identified as possible cases of the new coronavirus to “a local civilian hospital.”

Updated 9:16 PM / January 30, 2020

China has more cases of new virus than it did SARS

China has reported more infections from the new coronavirus than it had from an outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2002-2003, although the death toll was still much lower. China has confirmed 5,974 cases of the new virus, compared to 5,327 cases of SARS during that outbreak. Beijing reported another large jump in cases early Wednesday and a rise in the death toll to 132. That compares to 348 people killed in China during SARS. That disease killed nearly 800 people worldwide. Scientists say there are still many critical questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how transmissible and severe it is. More than 50 cases have been reported outside China, including five confirmed in the U.S.

7:37 AM / January 29, 2020

Australian lab says it’s recreated virus in bid to help stem it

Scientists in Australia have claimed a “significant breakthrough” in efforts to combat the rapid spread of the deadly new strain of coronavirus from China. CBS News partner network BBC News said researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity had become the first to recreate the “novel coronavirus 2019” strain outside of China. Chinese researchers have also duplicated the virus, but BBC said they have only shared it’s genome sequence with the World Health Organization. The Australian researchers said they would provide the duplicated virus to the WHO to help efforts to diagnose and treat it.Researchers at the specialist lab in Melbourne told the BBC they were able to grow a copy of the virus from a sample taken from an infected patient. “We’ve planned for an incident like this for many, many years and that’s really why we were able to get an answer so quickly,” the Doherty Institute’s Dr Mike Catton told the BBC.

Updated 5:08 PM / January 29, 2020

U.S. evacuees clear first health checks, head for California

The plane evacuating more than 200 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak continued Wednesday on to southern California after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft had stopped to refuel.All 201 passengers had already been through two screenings in China and were screened twice more in Anchorage by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.State health officials said there was minimal interaction between the crew and health professionals on the flight with the passengers.They also confirmed that the air circulation system in the terminal at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage used for the flight was “completely separate” to the rest of the airport.It was unclear exactly when the plane would land at a military base in southern California, but the officials said it should be between three and four hours.— CBS/AP

6:01 AM / January 29, 2020

U.K. to quarantine evacuees from Wuhan for 2 weeks

Britain joined Australia on Wednesday in deciding to quarantine all passengers arriving from central China’s Hubei province for a full two weeks — believed to be the maximum incubation period of the deadly new coronavirus sweeping across China. At least 132 deaths have been blamed on the flu-like virus in China, mostly in the city of Wuhan in Hubei. CBS News partner network BBC News said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had confirmed the quarantine plans as Britain planned to fly the first 200 nationals out of Wuhan on a chartered flight leaving Thursday. The BBC said they arrivals could be quarantined at a military base, but those details remained unconfirmed.The decision by the British government came as some recent arrivals from Wuhan voiced concerns that they had not been quarantined after returning to the U.K. One man told BBC News on Wednesday that he flew back into England and was allowed to return home without ongoing health monitoring or any guidance to isolate himself.

5:41 AM / January 29, 2020

Starbucks closes most China stores amid virus outbreak

Starbucks has closed more than half of its stores across China and all shops in the central province of Hubei amid the rapid spread of the deadly new coronavirus. The U.S. coffee retailer made the announcement on an earnings call with business analysts and reporters Tuesday, according to multiple news outlets. The Reuters news agency quoted Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson as saying the coffee chain was responding to the virus “in a thoughtful and responsible way to protect our partners and support health officials and the government as they work to contain this public health risk.” The closure of the stores was expected to hit Starbucks earnings; China is the company’s fastest growing market and it accounts for about 10% of its global revenue. The company’s shares dropped 1.6% in value off the back of the announcement. The coronavirus has had a broad impact on stock prices as the outbreak stokes investor fears.

Updated 5:08 PM / January 29, 2020

Australia to quarantine citizens from Wuhan on remote island

Australia and New Zealand were to work together to evacuate their vulnerable citizens from China’s virus-hit Hubei province, and Australia said it would quarantine those people on a small island about 1,000 miles from its mainland for two weeks. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not say Wednesday how many or how soon citizens would be flown out of Hubei.The evacuees were to spend 14 days at a quarantine center on Christmas Island, an Australian territory in the Indian Ocean which has been used to hold asylum seekers and foreign criminals facing deportation. There was reportedly only one family of migrants being housed at the facility on the island, which was built to hold roughly 1,000.

Buildings at an immigration detention center are seen in a July 27, 2013 file photo from Christmas Island, in Australia’s Indian Ocean Territories.

Getty

— CBS/AP

5:01 AM / January 29, 2020

Germany confirms 3 cases, plans evacuations from Wuhan

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn responded Wednesday to the country’s first confirmed case of coronavirus by ordering hospitals to report any suspected cases of the deadly bug and German airlines to retain contact details of all passengers from China. The Foreign Ministry has warned Germans against all travel to the central Chinese province of Hubei. A German military aircraft was sent to Hubei to begin the voluntary evacuation of German nationals from Wuhan, and the government was considering sending an Airbus with medical equipment on board for further evacuations. The first confirmed case on German soil was a 33-year-old employee at an auto parts supplier in Bavaria, believed to have been infected by a Chinese guest speaker from Wuhan at a training seminar. Three more workers at the same site have since been diagnosed with coronavirus. “It was inevitable that the virus would reach Germany, but we are well prepared,” Spahn said. “We should all try and keep calm.” – Anna Noryskiewicz

Updated 5:06 AM / January 29, 2020

British Airways halts all flights to and from mainland China

British Airways said Wednesday that it was immediately suspending all flights to and from mainland China after the U.K. government warned against unnecessary travel to the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.”We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” BA said in a statement. The airline operates daily flights from London’s Heathrow Airport to Shanghai and Beijing. It took the measure a day after Britain’s Foreign Office updated its travel advice on China, warning against “all but essential travel” to the mainland, not including Hong Kong and Macao.Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air were also suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak. Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia were reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops. – CBS/AP

Updated 5:01 AM / January 29, 2020

U.S. evacuation flight’s destination changed from civilian airport

The plane that evacuated roughly 240 American nationals from the central Chinese city of Wuhan was rerouted by the federal government late Tuesday. The jet chartered by the State Department had been destined for Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County, but an official there said late Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had informed him it would be rerouted to the March Air Reserve Base in California’s Riverside County. “We were prepared but the State Department decided to switch the flight” to the airbase, Curt Hagman, an Ontario airport commissioner, told The Associated Press. A federal government spokesperson familiar with the plan told CBS News on Wednesday that the passengers on the flight would be screened for symptoms before and during the flight and would then be quarantined and observed for at least three days in California. Depending on results, those showing symptoms could be quarantined for as long as two weeks.

Updated 5:08 PM / January 29, 2020

National Security Council: “The full weight of the U.S. Government is working on this”

The National Security Council announced on Tuesday that it led “one of the largest Policy Coordination Committees (PCC) in history” in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. “We are coordinating closely with the whole of government to ensure a unified response to the coronavirus,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “The full weight of the U.S. Government is working on this.”

Today, the NSC led one of the largest Policy Coordination Committees (PCC) in history. We are coordinating closely with the whole of government to ensure a unified response to the coronavirus. The full weight of the U.S. Government is working on this. https://t.co/ElC48wsJau— NSC (@WHNSC) January 29, 2020

Updated 8:05 PM / January 28, 2020

Trump administration considering suspending commercial flights to and from mainland China

The Trump Administration is weighing temporarily suspending commercial flights to and from mainland China, multiple sources told CBS News. Multiple agencies are involved in the deliberations, which were described as a coronavirus working group.The sources said that the situation is being reevaluated daily, and that airlines have been briefed on the deliberations.

Updated 5:09 PM / January 29, 2020

Japan evacuates approximately 200 people from Wuhan

A plane carrying Japanese nationals who were evacuated from Wuhan landed at a Tokyo airport on Tuesday. An AFP reporter saw the plane, which was carrying around 200 people, land at Haneda airport around 8:45 a.m. local time. The passengers underwent health checks, but officials said there weren’t plans to quarantine them. — AFP

Updated 7:23 PM / January 28, 2020

Death toll rises to 132, with more than 5,900 confirmed cases in China

Chinese officials said an additional 26 people died from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the virus’ overall death toll to 132. Twenty-five of the new deaths came from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak; the final death occurred in Henan province. Officials also reported 1,459 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 5,974. More than 1,200 of those cases are considered “critical.”

Updated 7:07 PM / January 28, 2020

Death toll rises to 125 in virus’ epicenter

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 125 in Hubei province, where the outbreak began, Chinese officials said. There have been 840 more confirmed cases in Hubei province, officials added. The announcement brings the overall death toll to more than 130 people.

Updated 5:09 PM / January 29, 2020

Some African students fear their government won’t help them leave China: “I’m feeling like I’m trapped here”

With countries like the United States and Japan preparing to evacuate some citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak, residents from some countries in Africa fear their own governments won’t follow suit.”I’m feeling like I’m trapped here,” said one Ethiopian student at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, who gave only his first name, Abel. He, like other students, cited worries that angering Chinese or their country’s authorities could lead to retaliation, like loss of scholarships.In 2018, African students in China numbered more than 80,000. More than 4,000 are estimated to be in Wuhan alone.The concerns are real. Even Africa’s most developed economy, South Africa, has signaled it will not evacuate citizens. On Sunday it told students in China to adhere to university instructions, warning that leaving without permission “can have far-reaching consequences.”Some governments in Africa are helping their citizens leave. Morocco’s king has ordered his government to repatriate 100 nationals from Wuhan, and Algeria’s president ordered the “immediate” repatriation of 36 citizens in Wuhan, most of them students, the official APS news agency said.— The Associated Press

Updated 5:15 PM / January 29, 2020

3 more cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Germany

Three additional people in Germany have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to four, according to the Bavarian health ministry. The three new patients are coworkers of the original patient, who appears to have contracted the virus on January 21 during a training session with a Chinese colleague, the ministry said in a statement. The new patients are being monitored at a clinic in Munich. “A total of around 40 employees at the company have been identified as potential close contacts [with their Chinese colleague],” Bavaria’s Health Minister Melanie Huml said in a statement. “As a precaution, the people concerned are to be tested on Wednesday.” — Reuters

Updated 5:09 PM / January 29, 2020

France reports 4th case of virus

A man wears a face mask on the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, January 25, 2020.

Reuters

France has confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus, an elderly Chinese tourist who is in intensive care in a Paris hospital. Jerome Saloman, who directs France’s public health agency, said Tuesday that the tourist is suffering from a severe case of the virus and needs constant care. Saloman said the patient is in his 80s and is from China’s Hubei region, where the virus has been spreading rapidly. French authorities are looking for people the tourist was in contact with since arriving. Saloman said authorities are also stepping up surveillance of people who have arrived recently from the region around Wuhan. Three other people were already hospitalized in France with the virus, the first cases reported in Europe. —The Associated Press

Updated 5:09 PM / January 29, 2020

Canada confirms 3rd case of virus

Canada has confirmed it has a third case of coronavirus. British Columbia Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the man in his 40s visited Wuhan, China, recently and arrived in Vancouver last week.

Henry said the man showed no symptoms while flying to Canada but developed symptoms a day later and contacted health authorities Sunday. The man regularly travels to China for work.

The first two confirmed cases in Canada are in Toronto and involve a couple that recently visited Wuhan.

— The Associated Press

Updated 5:15 PM / January 29, 2020

Untied Airlines suspending some flights between U.S. and China

A United Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft waits to take off at Beijing’s airport on July 25, 2018.

Getty

United Airlines will suspend some flights between the U.S. and China starting Saturday because of “a significant decline in demand,” the airline said in a statement Tuesday. The airline is cutting a total of 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai through February 8.The move affects flights to and from Chicago’s O’Hare airport; Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco; and Washington’s Dulles airport. The airline said it would adjust its schedule as needed.

Updated 5:10 PM / January 29, 2020

U.S. beefs up screening of travelers for virus

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield speaks during a press conference at the Department of Health and Human Services on the response to the 2019 coronavirus on January 28, 2020, in Washington.

Getty

U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of coronavirus, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has been checking arrivals at five U.S. airports that once had direct flights from the hardest-hit section of China. While China has instituted broad travel bans, people who had been in other parts of China still may be arriving via other countries. The U.S. agency is now beefing up screening at 15 more “quarantine stations” around the country, airports and other places where health workers regularly check arriving travelers for signs of illness. But travelers may not be sick right then, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Tuesday. The screenings also are an opportunity to educate travelers that if they develop symptoms — such as fever or a cough — after returning from the outbreak zone, they should contact their doctor, she said. — The Associated Press

Updated 5:10 PM / January 29, 2020

Wuhan residents sing from their windows in solidarity

Residents of the central Chinese city of Wuhan, confined to their apartments either by choice or by order, are making the best of the situation as their city remains in lockdown amid the outbreak of a new, dangerous virus.On Monday night, that involved residents of some high-rise apartment buildings joining together, at least in spirit, from their balconies and windows to sing the national anthem and other songs.The anthem’s refrain, “Qilai, qilai, qilai!” or “Rise up, rise up, rise up!” echoed between the towers of skyscrapers in the city of 11 million, where streets have grown eerily quiet as families try to avoid contact with others who might be infected.

#coronavirus #Wuhan #PrayForWuhan We are calling “Fighting, Wuhan” and singing in Wuhan now. pic.twitter.com/UJTqcjhxmj— ChrisTownsend (@chengdaoxing) January 27, 2020

Others shouted “Wuhan, fight!” echoing the chants heard from protesters in Hong Kong, where anti-government demonstrations have stretched on for months after officials sought approval for an unpopular extradition legislation.