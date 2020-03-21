11 Little Known Facts About Tony Kakkar!

Tony Kakkar has us all charmed with his amazing party numbers. He is the voice of today’s times and a major inspiration for many of his fans. A few facts on Tony Kakkar, that you need to know of if you are his die-hard fan!

1. Tony Kakkar was born on April 9, 1984, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. And later, his family moved to Delhi.



2. Tony Kakkar has two elder sisters, Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Both of them being well acclaimed.



3. Tony Kakkar’s father used to sell samosas outside schools and colleges.



4. He used to sing with his sisters for 50 bucks at jagaratas.



5. He went with his sister to Mumbai and used to go with her for her recordings. It is there he learned how to compose music.



6. It was Pooja Bhatt who suggested him to meet T-series owner Bhushan Kumar after she listened to his piece of work.



7. His singing icons are Arijit Singh, AR Rahman and Lata Mangeshkar.



8. Also, Tony Kakkar is a sucker when it comes to Chinese and Indian cuisine. He just can’t resist those.



9. Tony Kakkar used to play cricket during the school days and also have represented his team at the zonal and state level.



10. Tony Kakkar has a net worth of an estimated 20 million dollars.



11. Singer, Composer, and Producer as well as he writes his lyrics and that is what Tony Kakkar is majorly known for.

Some of the amazing collections by Tony Kakkar are Goa Beach, Baarish, Coca Cola and Saawan Aaya Hai.