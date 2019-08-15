11-lavish-spa-hotels-in-las-vegas,-including-artificial-snow-rooms-and-three-acres-of-outdoor-pools

It’s hard not to feel regal as you pull into this casino resort: its dancing fountains are among Las Vegas’ most recognisable sights. The exquisite spa is the only one in the area to feature rituals from Cinq Mondes; many of its treatments are inspired by faraway destinations such as Bali, Bangalore and Polynesia. There are three wirlpools, an ice plunge bath, sauna and steam rooms to relax in. Beyond the massive casino and shopping, the hotel boasts perhaps the best selection of pools in the city, with indulgent cabana and daybed options aplenty. It also wows with five-star dining experiences including Picasso, where you can dine amidst the artist’s masterpieces.



