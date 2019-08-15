11-lavish-spa-hotels-in-las-vegas,-including-artificial-snow-rooms-and-three-acres-of-outdoor-pools

Vegas spas are world famous, which makes sense: after a few days of indulging in food, drink, and gambling, a steam and a sweat is just what the doctor ordered. The best resorts on the Strip constantly try to outdo each other with bigger and better spas, many of which are exclusively accessible by hotel guests (some, however, conveniently offer day passes). If a first-class facial or Swedish massage is a top priority during your stay in Sin City, check out these recommended hotels.
This Greco-Romanesque casino resort is a Vegas classic and completely over-the-top, from the giant statuary and Colosseum concert hall to a sprawling pool complex where bronzed gods and goddesses laze in cabanas. The resort’s facilities feel endless, including the top-rated Qua Baths & Spa, where there’s an Arctic room with artificial snow showers. Indulge in a soak in one of the three Roman baths – its waters are believed to have healing properties. A laconium room and treatments using Nobu products round off the experience.
You can rest and recharge without ever leaving this vibrant high-rise casino hotel. The Asian-inspired hotel spa has a stellar reputation and some unusual offerings, such as the Shio room, a relaxation room made of Japanese stone bricks (believed to have respiratory benefits); a room lined with ganbanyoku (heated stone) beds aims to soothe muscle pain. Get a Thai fusion massage, which incorporates traditional stretching techniques, to feel truly relaxed. The infinity therapy pool – located on the city’s only unisex spa balcony – looks out to the resort’s three ellipse-shaped outdoor pools, open during the warmer months.
Wynn is the hotel that ushered in the new era of elevated standards in Las Vegas, and guests will feel every inch the VIP. The amenities are focused on indulgence, starting with The Spa at Wynn, which has a sunlit atrium as its reception area and a world of decadent delights beyond, including four-hands massages and collagen boosting facials. The gardens are predictably immaculate around the pool area, which has temperature-controlled water as well as hot tubs and cabanas aplenty. Even the entry-level rooms here are a knockout: beds face the floor-to-ceiling windows, making for a scenic time waking up.
Vdara offers a blissful escape in which to relax and unwind, only a short walk from buzzing casinos, restaurants and nightlife. Suites are like private luxury apartments, with many affording superb views of the desert mountains and the city’s neon lights. Each come with whirlpool or deep-soaking tubs. The hotel’s enormous spa sprawls over two levels, offering a steam room, sauna, whirlpool and sumptuous ESPA treatments. The complex also has its own fitness centre and fruit smoothie bar. Open seasonally, Vdara’s outdoor pool is a hotspot in summer, when daybeds and cabanas invite lounging.
This glitzy resort offers a complete holiday package, with high-end dining, shopping and all-round entertainment options. Work-out fans will be impressed by the two modern fitness centres and even private tennis courts in one of the towers. A spa with its own hammam room, featuring a giant slab of heated motherstone, is a welcome retreat from the clamour of the city. Treatment products highlight ingredients from far flung countries, such as rhassoul mud, fig and tangerine butter and exotic flower oils. Bold greys and blues frame the unswervingly contemporary rooms, with sexy modern art and photography and black-marble bathrooms.
A palpable sense of exclusivity is the main draw at this luxurious and art-filled sister property to the Mandalay Bay hotel. Due to its non-gaming status, the hotel has a tranquil and personal ambience. The flagship amenity on-site is the spectacular Bathhouse Spa, with its black-marble and natural-stone interior. Treatments focus on natural ingredients, such as coconut, wild honey and sugar. The guests-only pool area has an alluring choice of cabanas and daybeds. Rivea is another star attraction, with chef Alain Ducasse bringing his high-end French and Italian menu to a contemporary, maritime-themed dining room.
The sister property to Wynn Las Vegas maintains the lavish standards of the original, with unabashed displays of luxury and high-end design in every corner. The spa, which includes a mosaic-laden hammam, is notably opulent in a city of opulent spas. The hotel’s ‘European’ pool area has commodious cabanas and daybeds and abides topless sunbathing. The sunlit atrium is a veritable wooded wonderland of trees and foliage, and nature is complemented by the man made fine art that hangs all throughout the building. Suites have palatial bathrooms that ooze quality, with their gilt-edged mirrors and marble floors.
This boutique hotel is an elegant oasis set apart from the madness of the Strip. White rattan and camel-coloured leather lounge chairs look out onto a private pool area, lushly landscaped by palm trees. The five-star spa offers eco-friendly treatments in tranquil rooms, the most special being a head-to-toe candle massage; cupping therapy – an ancient Chinese technique to increase circulation in muscles – is also available. After your treatment, unwind with drinks on the patio at PRESS, a chic lobby bar serving espresso drinks and pastries in the morning and cocktails with global fusion bites at night.
You won’t mistake this casino hotel for any other in Las Vegas, thanks to millions of dollars of authentic rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia and a brash over-the-top attitude. Cool concert venues for live bands and a svelte nightclub are what everyone is here for, but you’ll find your peace and quiet at Reliquary Spa. It’s a modern reinvention of the bathhouse, with a Roman-style bath, sauna and a cosy co-ed pool. Outside, the pool complex, with its palm trees, grass-hut cabanas and gambling tables, looks almost like a Baja beach resort. The summer pool parties that take place here are legendary.
It’s hard not to feel regal as you pull into this casino resort: its dancing fountains are among Las Vegas’ most recognisable sights. The exquisite spa is the only one in the area to feature rituals from Cinq Mondes; many of its treatments are inspired by faraway destinations such as Bali, Bangalore and Polynesia. There are three wirlpools, an ice plunge bath, sauna and steam rooms to relax in. Beyond the massive casino and shopping, the hotel boasts perhaps the best selection of pools in the city, with indulgent cabana and daybed options aplenty. It also wows with five-star dining experiences including Picasso, where you can dine amidst the artist’s masterpieces.
Far from the neon circus of the Strip, this outstanding suburban casino resort is near the sculpted desert sandstone of Red Rock Canyon. The resort offers plentiful amenities, including three acres of outdoor pools ringed by palm trees, cabanas, chaise longues and blackjack tables; there’s also a bowling alley and a multiplex cinema. Red Rock’s award-winning spa focuses on health and wellbeing, with activities such as moonlight yoga and acupuncture, along with facials and Thai and desert hot-stone massages. Oversized rooms boast deluxe bathrooms and, if you’re lucky, sunset desert panoramas.
