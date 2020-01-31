11-brexit-memes-and-reactions-that-sum-up-how-the-uk-is-feeling-after-leaving-the-eu

11 Brexit memes and reactions that sum up how the UK is feeling after leaving the EU

After 47 years, today marks the UK’s final day in the European Union, with Brits nationwide feeling the full weight of Brexit.

While some are delighted to ring in the ‘dawn of a new era’, Remainers are woeful about what’s next.

Regardless of which camp you’re on, the best way to celebrate/mourn leaving the EU is to make light of the situation.

Here are 12 Brexit memes and reactions that perfectly summarise today’s #mood.

1) We’ll get there…


2) I <3 EU


3) Topical…


4) For all you Star Wars fans out there


5) Dedicated to the cause


6) Is it too late to do a U-turn?


7) Subtle…


8) Even Dilyn the Downing Street dog has had enough

(@DilynThe)

9) ​Just a tad patriotic


10) Starting the day as you mean to go on, Joe


11) And finally…


Happy Brexit Day, y’all!

