100-days-as-chief-minister,-uddhav-thackeray-to-visit-ayodhya-on-march-7

Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in UP on completing 100 days as Chief Minister (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut announced today.

“Ayodhya mein jallosh! March 7, 2020,” Mr Raut said in a tweet.

pic.twitter.com/Rm6pHITjP5 – Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 25, 2020

Sanjay Raut had announced on Wednesday that Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of 100 days in power.

However, he had not specified the date at that time.

This will be Uddhav Thackeray’s first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the state chief minister. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28, 2019.

