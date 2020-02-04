10-ways-to-get-creative-in-london-in-2020

It is that time of year when the mid-winter slump hits. The festive Christmas buzz is gone from the air, the weather is often too wet and cold for a comfortable jaunt outside, and summer still feels like an eternity away.

Luckily for Londoners there is no shortage of activities to keep you entertained as you wait out winter’s end.

To get inspired take at look at some of the creative options on the London city scene:

Paint and wine

For the creative wine enthusiasts there’s this painting class at Katya Art studio that comes complete with a glass of wine.

Located in the Pinner, on the outskirts of Greater London, the class is a good option for those who either live in the area, or are looking for a new place to explore as they get creative.

Or for those who would prefer to stay closer to the centre of town, there’s also this Paintvine class that offers a session on the basics at a number of pubs around the city.

An evening of art

Tate Britain is a gallery where visitors need not just observe art, but can take part in the very creation of art itself.

With free entry for many of its regular collections there is ample opportunity for artistic exploration. One of the regular highlights is held at the gallery on select Fridays throughout the year – Late at Tate – an opportunity for the “curiously minded to explore the gallery after hours” and partake in a range of workshops, talks and other thought-provoking experimentation round the gallery.

Sculpting metal

This class at the London Sculpture Workshop offers aspiring sculptors a chance to get their hands on a new type of medium – metal – and learn the skills to mould it – and stay safe while doing so.

Students are taught the basics of welding, essential skills that can be used in a variety of art forms, inside the workshop located on the banks of the River Thames.

Join the circus

Ever dreamed of joining the circus? Now is your chance, with these regular circus classes at the National Centre for Circus Arts. Learn to swing through the sky on a rope, silk, flying trapeze or hoop; tread the fine line of a tightwire; and learn how to flip your body through the air with ease.

Floral creativity

This floristry class held at The Flower Appreciation Society in East Hackney is the perfect way for those with a “green thumb” to harness the creative beauty of nature.

These workshops are designed to offer flower lovers both the skill and inspiration needed to learn how to arrange flowers into a nice table centrepiece, vase arrangement, or a classic bridal flower bouquet.

Paint and jam

This unique ‘Paint Jam’ class is painting with a difference. It offers Londoners a chance to jam to some fine tunes while splashing paint around on a canvas inside Shoreditch’s Lighthouse bar.

The class sells itself as a “quirky night out” that takes place inside a pop-up art studio where participants get the chance to get creative, make new friends and return home with an original piece of art that they created themselves.

Get behind the lens

The London School of Photography is the perfect place for those who want to do more than just the usual point and shoot of a camera at a pretty scene.

The school has a range of evening, full-time and part-time courses for photographers with a wide range of skills; from those only just picking up the camera to those wanting to hone their abilities in a particular area.

Moulding earth

Turning Earth offers Londoners a chance to try their hand at creating a unique piece of pottery. Inside its ceramics studios on the Kingsland Viaduct in Hoxton anyone, from the absolute beginner to the ultimate professional, can get elbow-deep in clay.

Take a class, build your skills and learn how to transform the dull earthy-substance into a colourful piece of art you can take home and use to adorn your shelves.

Creative senses

At the Experimental Perfume Club in London Fields try your hand at the art of perfumery.

The perfume house specialises in bespoke perfume creation and offers aspiring perfumers a chance to create their own scent, in a group or one-on-one workshop setting.

Learn the basics of perfumery, choose some basic perfume ingredients, before mixing them together to create a unique fragrance of your own making.

Musical theatre

This range of classes at London’s City Academy is the place for those with an affinity for the stage to hone their singing, acting and dancing skills.

Choose from one of its general singing and dancing classes and just hone your technical skills. Or take your pick from a list of your favourite musicals and play the role you have always dreamed of; star in Legally Blonde, Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia, Kinky Boots or the good old classic, Les Miserables.