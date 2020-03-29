10-underrated-new-balance-sneakers-not-to-miss

You’ll no doubt have seen New Balance’s “Worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio” ad campaign for its insanely popular 990v5 sneaker. A sneaker that could lay claim to the world’s most recognizable dad shoe. But New Balance is so much more than the 990v5 and, akin to the popular silhouette, the American sportswear brand has dropped a huge range of footwear options that are at home on both the runway and the running track since its founding in 1906.

There are plenty of New Balance sneakers that are, in our opinion, criminally underrated and overlooked. From spring-ready M997 colorways to the New Balance 1530, we’ve put together a list of such kicks that you can still get your hands on at resale destinations such as Stadium Goods. Why? Because not every foot wants to call the 990v5 home.

M990 “Olive Green”

OK so the 990 is a popular silhouette, but that doesn’t stop certain colorways not getting as much of a look in as they should. This military green edition will go well with lighter pants.

Made in the UK 1530

The Made in the UK line celebrates the American brand’s British manufacturing, which has taken place in the same village in Cumbria since 1982. The 1530 silhouette from the range celebrated its 30th-anniversary last year, and this recent colorway blends tradition with modern sneaker trends.

M997S “Black/Pink-Yellow”

New Balance first dropped the 997 sneaker back in 1991, carrying out a vision for both performance and comfort via high-tech elements like the ENCAP cushioning. The follow-up sport edition to the classic silhouette is seen here in a mostly neutral colorway that’s offset with vivid pink and yellow accents.

M997 Coastal Pack “Beige/Aqua”

Another one from the 997 line, which is often overlooked in favor of the 990, this washed-out sneaker from the Coastal Pack is perfect for upcoming summer days.

M997 “Tan/Brown”

New Balance silhouettes often embody dad-dressing, and this time it’s the colorways turn to do so. Part safari, part garden shed shade, this one gives off a vibe as old as pops.

M992 “Tan”

The 992 was released in 2006 to celebrate NB turning 100 years old, with the impressive milestone marked by a number of Made in the US drops. This premium lifestyle sneaker combines engineered mesh and luxe-looking suede in tan for a seriously good piece.

M990 “EAT – Shoe City”

While New Balance fans are well accustomed to more subdued colorways that are built for everyday use and easily styled, it should not be forgotten that there are members of the brand’s sneaker family that do not live by that rule. Take this 990, a collab between New Balance and DC’s EAT and Shoe City. A wild one.

M997 “Blue/Lime”

Another one that goes against the grain of New Balance’s typically subtle archive via loud neon lime elements, this 997 was inspired by the uniform colors of the Seattle Seahawks football team.

M990 “Andromeda”

Back to the brand’s flagship silhouette, and another colorway that you’re likely not to see out on the streets too much. All the more reason for copping.

M997 “Blue/Grey”

If you want to be proud to sport an overlooked New Balance, then lucky for you, this pair comes with “997” embroidered at each heel.

