10-things-to-do-in-boston-this-weekend

Skip Netflix this weekend — here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events. You can also learn even more about awesome events around Boston by joining the BosTen Facebook group.

Taste of Eastie

The restaurants of East Boston are repping their neighborhood Thursday at Taste of Eastie, an event celebrating the cuisines that make up this neighborhood. Now in its 24th year, the food fest will serve bites from nearly 30 restaurants, accompanied by live entertainment, a raffle, a wine pull, and a live auction. Wine and beer will be available for purchase at a cash bar. (Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Hilton Boston Logan Airport, Boston; $35; all ages)

‘WBCN and the American Revolution’

With news of nationwide layoffs at iHeartRadio (including at local affiliate WBZ NewsRadio 1030), it’s nice to be able to remember the glory days of Boston radio. No local station was more influential in the history of rock radio than WBCN, which is chronicled in the recent film “WBCN and the American Revolution,” directed by former station employee Bill Lichtenstein. The documentary plays at the Somerville Theatre on Thursday, and Lichtenstein, who was 14 when he first began working at ‘BCN, will answer questions after the screening. (Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7: 30 p.m.; Somerville Theatre, Somerville; $8-11; all ages)

G. Love & Special Sauce

Singer-songwriter G. Love has come a long way from his days as a college dropout living in Boston, when he played in the house band every Monday at The Plough and Stars in Cambridge. It’s been more than 25 years since G. Love and his band Special Sauce put out their debut album, and the funky artist has experimented with hip-hop, folk, and country sounds in the interim. That should make for a varied but, as always, upbeat show at the Big Night Live this Friday. (Friday, Jan. 24 at 7: 30 p.m.; Big Night Live, Boston; $32.50; 18 )

12th Annual Taste of Chocolate Festival

For a guaranteed sugar rush this weekend, pop by Cambridge’s Brattle Plaza, where the annual Taste of Chocolate Festival’s main event — a free tasting held on Saturday — will once again bring chocoholics out in droves for free chocolate samples. Devour sweets from Blackbird Doughnuts, Flour Bakery, Milk Bar, and more while live music plays in the plaza. Need more than just an hour of free sweets? The festival runs from Friday to Sunday, and features deals on chocolate and candy from neighboring shops. (Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Brattle Plaza, Cambridge; free; all ages)

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

You don’t have to wait for Marathon Monday to see some of the nation’s most accomplished runners showcase their speed in Boston. This weekend, head to the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where you’ll see athletes like 2018 NCAA 100m Champion Cameron Burrell and a head-to-head battle between Brianna McNeal and Nia Ali, the reigning Olympic and World Athletics Champions in the 100m hurdles, respectively. For those who can’t make it to the event in person, select races will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network from 6 to 8 p.m. (Saturday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.; Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, Boston; $22-$66; all ages)

Cambridge Brewing Co.’s Barleywine Fest

Barleywine — a complex ale that gets its name, in part, from a high ABV more akin to wine than beer — finds itself in the spotlight on Saturday during Cambridge Brewing Co.’s annual barleywine fest when the brewery will show off 16 vintages of its Blunderbuss and Arquebus barleywines on tap. Be sure to sample this year’s Missouri oak barrel-aged Blunderbuss, a beer with vanilla, toasted marshmallow, and coconut notes. Need to do some nibbling first? Chef David Drew has constructed a barleywine fest-friendly menu for the occasion, with dishes like chili, garlic, and barleywine-braised tongue tacos and a 2020 barleywine burger. (Saturday, Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Cambridge Brewing Co., Cambridge; prices vary; 21 )

Rialto pop-up dinner at Porto

Fans of Rialto, the now-shuttered Harvard Square standout from James Beard Award-winner Jody Adams, found themselves reliving the restaurant last year after a brief pop-up at Porto, Adams’s Back Bay boîte. Looks like history will repeat itself Saturday, when Adams will bring back Rialto for another pop-up featuring a five-course meal with some of her favorites: grilled oysters, lobster cavatelli, slow roasted duck, grilled beef rib-eye, and hot chocolate crema. Enjoy appetizers and cocktails from 6 to 7 p.m. before the nostalgic dinner (with Italian wine pairings!) kicks off. (Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Porto, Boston; $175; 21 )

Greensky Bluegrass

For more than 20 years, Michigan quintet Greensky Bluegrass have been upending expectations of the traditional bluegrass sound, adding electric instruments, light shows, and a jam band flavor to the traditional banjo, mandolin, and slide guitar instrumentation. Powered by the release of 2019’s “All For Money,” the band will play House of Blues on Saturday, with jam band supergroup Ghost Light opening. (Saturday, Jan 25 at 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Boston; $29.50-$40; all ages)

Mad Scientist Marathon

This Sunday, the Brattle Theatre is celebrating some of the earliest sci-fi oddities in film history with a marathon of black-and-white monster movies from the 1930s. See familiar tales like “Frankenstein” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” as well as lesser-seen titles like “Island of Lost Souls” and “The Invisible Man.” The marathon is part of a larger early sci-fi celebration at the Cambridge theater, which begins Friday, Jan. 24, and runs through Thursday, Jan. 30. (Sunday, Jan. 26 from 12: 15 to 7 p.m. or 2: 15 to 9 p.m.; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $20 for all five movies or $9-12 for a single feature; all ages)

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony may be best known to some American audiences for his late ’90s English-language hits “I Need to Know” and “You Sang To Me,” or perhaps his onetime marriage to Jennifer Lopez. But the singer has had a long, successful career as an international music star, and is one of the best-selling salsa artists of all time. Anthony will bring both danceable numbers and heartfelt ballads to the Agganis Arena this Sunday as part of his 2020 Opus tour. (Sunday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.; Agganis Arena, Boston; $61 and up; all ages)