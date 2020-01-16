10-things-to-do-in-boston-this-weekend

Skip Netflix this weekend — here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events. You can also learn even more about awesome events around Boston by joining the BosTen Facebook group.

Boston Celtic Music Festival

This annual festival will saturate Harvard Square with fiddles, flutes, and other Celtic music instruments. Attendees can take in the sounds at a concert, get a hang of traditional Celtic dances, or pick up a new musical skill at a workshop. (Thursday, Jan. 16–Sunday, Jan. 19 at various times; various locations, Cambridge; free–$45; all ages)

New England International Auto Show

If you’re in the market for a new car, this is your chance to browse a wide selection of vehicles all in one place. Many of the newest domestic and imported vehicles will be on site, as will dealer and factory representatives to answer questions. Some automakers will offer test drives, giving you a chance to get behind the wheel of multiple vehicles in one stop. (Thursday, Jan. 16–Monday, Jan. 20 at various times; Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Seaport District; $17 for adults, $7 for children ages 6 to 12; all ages)

Filipino Cuisine Pop-Up

BOSFilipinos and Parsnip chef Jeffrey Salazar are joining forces to shine a light on Filipino cuisine with a pop-up feast featuring traditional dishes. Start with appetizers like scallop and rock shrimp kinilaw before moving on to family-style entrées: whole fried tilapia, pinakbet, and smoked pork adobo. Tickets also include dessert (fried banana spring rolls, queso ice cream) and soft drinks, while specialty cocktails will be available to be purchased separately. (Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. and 8 p.m.–10 p.m.; Parsnip Restaurant, Cambridge; $90)

Valentine’s Day may be a month away, but the Gardner Museum is sending the sparks flying early with a love-centered evening. Have an online dating profile photo snapped by a local photographer, test how well you and your plus-one know each other with a round of “The Relationship Game,” learn about how art can help to ease romantic loss from The Boston Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, and receive guidance on how to healthily navigate modern dating with clinical psychologist and relationship expert Dr. Monica O’Neal. (Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5: 30–9 p.m.; Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston; tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for members and children ages 17 and under; all ages)

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Some of America’s favorite professional ballroom dancers will tango and waltz across the Wang Theatre stage this weekend. This live show based on the ABC reality hit will feature a combination of popular routines from the series and new dances created specifically for the tour. Former contestant and “The Office” cast member Kate Flannery is set to make an appearance, too. (Thursday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 17 at 7: 30 p.m.; Wang Theatre, Boston; tickets start at $53; all ages)

Springdale turns 3

Raise a glass to Springdale Beer Co. during its third birthday on Friday, when the brewery will unveil a new, year-round brew: Springdale IPA. Entry is free, but $10 tickets will get you a flight of beer and paired food bites from chef Dave Punch (Sycamore., Buttonwood, Little Big Diner). All proceeds will be donated to Bike MS, and the first 50 attendees will receive a free Springdale Beer Co. glass. (Friday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m.–11: 30 p.m.; Springdale Barrel Room, Framingham; free–$10; 21 )

Café Beatrice pop-up

In preparation for the opening of Café Beatrice at Cambridge Crossing’s The Shed (Puritan & Company’s Will Gilson and his team opened a temporary iteration in Allston last spring), a takeout-only preview of the cafe will pop-up next to Puritan & Company on Saturday. Pastry chef Brian Mercury will offer breakfast sandwiches and sweet pastries from 10 a.m. to noon, and both savory and sweet bites from noon to 1 p.m. (Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m.; 1164 Cambridge St., Cambridge; prices vary)

Best of the Boston Comedy Festival

Get ready to chuckle and chortle along with comedians who have been featured on platforms such as Comedy Central and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” If you didn’t make it to the annual Boston Comedy Festival, this is an opportunity to see a selection of its performers ham it up. (Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.; DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston-Cambridge, Allston; $25-$75; all ages)

Gimme Gimme Disco: A 70’s Disco Dance Party

Go ahead and be the dancing queen at this funky bash. Expect a lot of ABBA hits throughout the night, as well as Cher, the Bee Gees, and other classic 1970s acts. (Saturday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall, Allston; $12; 18 )

Birds ‘n Bubbles

An exercise in high/low dining, Eastern Standard’s upcoming Birds ‘n Bubbles turns fried chicken and wine pairings into an art form. Tickets include four styles of fried chicken — fried chicken sandwich, Korean fried chicken wings, Southern fried drumsticks, and karaage-style Japanese popcorn chicken — served alongside accompanying splashes of sparkling wine. Not a bad way to end the week. (Sunday, Jan. 19 from 9: 30 p.m.–12: 30 a.m.; Eastern Standard, Boston; $45; 21 )