10-things-to-do-in-boston-this-weekend

Skip Netflix this weekend — here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city.

Cicchetti Takeover at SRV



Yellow Door Taqueria is scheduled to open its second location in the former Lion’s Tail space in mid- to late January, but fans won’t have to wait until then to sample the restaurant’s award-winning tacos. Get a sneak peek of chef Carolina Curtin’s Cali-Mex bites at SRV’s cicchetti takeover, where the snacks will be free, the drinks will be a la carte, and the taqueria’s South End opening won’t seem so far away. (Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5: 30 p.m.–7: 30 p.m.; SRV; free)

‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’

You probably remember Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from her MTV reality show days on “Jersey Shore” and “Snooki & JWoww.” Since then, Polizzi’s resume has grown to include books, web series, and a podcast she hosts with makeup artist Joey Camasta. Save yourself a seat at the live show to see the fun, whether it’s sharing takes on recent trends or trying the latest internet challenge. (Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7: 30 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $36–$100)

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

You may have heard of this off-Broadway hit due to its 2001 screen adaptation or Neil Patrick Harris’s Tony win for the namesake role. Either way, there’s a chance to see what all the buzz is about and witness the rock goddess come to life at the Umbrella Arts Center this weekend only. (Thursday, Jan. 9, to Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.; The Umbrella Arts Center, Concord; $25–$42; show is not recommended for children)

Boston Wine Festival Grand Opening Reception



If Boston seems a little more saturated with wine over the next few months, we have the Boston Wine Festival to thank. From January 10 through March 27, the Boston Harbor Hotel will serve as a home base for seminars, wine dinners, and tastings from world-renowned winemakers, starting off with this weekend’s grand opening reception. Choose from over 60 wines while sampling bites from chef Daniel Bruce. (Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.; Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston; $115; 21 )

Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea



With Chinese New Year on the horizon, the Back Bay’s Mandarin Oriental has launched a weekend afternoon tea service highlighting loose leaf teas and Chinese specialties. The prix-fixe menu kicks off with a glass of bubbly, after which you can choose from a selection of teas and enjoy sweet and savory snacks: vanilla ginger scones, lettuce-wrapped salmon tartare, hoisin duck-filled Mandarin pancakes, Chinese egg tarts, and more. (Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 9 from 1 p.m.–5 p.m.; Mandarin Oriental, Boston; $78)

Boston Travel & Adventure Show

With more than 200 worldwide destinations to scope out, this show is the perfect place to plan your next dream vacation. Listen to an educational seminar, check out what’s playing on the “Global Beats” stage, and even meet travel celebrities including TV host Samantha Brown and writer Andrew McCarthy. And with show-only specials and trip giveaways, you might even save a few bucks on your future trip to paradise. (Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Hynes Convention Center, Boston; free–$18)

Volante Farms Food Fest

Needham’s Volante Farms will fill its greenhouse on Saturday with an assortment of local growers, makers, and food purveyors. Stop by to meet more than 30 vendors and fill up on samples of what each has to offer. Swing by the farmstand — still surprisingly bustling this time of year — to stock up on a few supplies afterward. (Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.; Volante Farms, Needham; free)

SoWa Second Sunday

The pocket of the South End known as SoWa is known as a hub for art and design. On the second Sunday of each month, more than 80 artists are stationed in their studios, allowing community members to come say hello, browse their shops, and maybe pick up something to treasure at home. (Sunday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; 450 Harrison Ave., Boston; free)

No Pants Subway Ride

In 2002, Improv Everywhere hosted a no-pants subway ride in New York City. Eighteen years later, Boston and more than a dozen other locales will see plenty of passengers without pants this coming Sunday. To get in on the action, simply arrive at Pemberton Square ready to show off your legs on the T. (Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1–3 p.m.; meets at Pemberton Square, Boston; free)

Somerville Fermentation Fête



The second chapter of the Somerville Fermentation Fête takes place Sunday, leading attendees through a funky class on the fermentation process of natural wine, sourdough bread, and homemade pickles. Field & Vine chef Andrew Brady will demonstrate his pickling prowess, helping attendees brine their own vegetables to take home, Rebel Rebel sommelier Margot Mazur will guide participants through a short wine tasting, and Field & Vine’s Kat Bayle will talk through sourdough fermentation, offering tips and tricks — and a bit of sourdough starter — to use in their own kitchen. (Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 p.m.–5 p.m.; Field & Vine, Somerville; $65; 21 )