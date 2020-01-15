10-things-i-learnt-on-my-first-river-cruise

First-time river cruisers, fear not. Kaye Holland, who recently popped her river cruise virginity, shares what she discovered on her first voyage to help you feel prepared…

1. Age is just a number

I’ll confess: before boarding MS Bellejour I was concerned that I’d spend seven days surrounded by crinkly haired grannies and grandads – river cruising has long been synonymous with seniors – and a cursory glance around the room during the ‘welcome’ drinks did little to quell my suspicions.

Time to hold my hands up and admit that I did my fellow passengers a disservice. Certainly at 39 years of age I was the youngest on board by a good couple of decades, but looks can be deceiving.

I soon discovered that my older travelling companions were invariably feisty, full of life and fabulous raconteurs. From Eileen, the Yorkshire woman who managed to hike up the hilly streets of Bratislava much more easily than me, to Julie – a widow from Glasgow. After a period of mourning for her late husband, Julie had decided to “keep moving because I am still living and that’s what he would have wanted.” She has travelled the world by ship ever since.

Then there was my favourite Jeff, a friendly man who used to work in fashion and regaled me with tales of dressing a young John Barnes – apparently a nightmare as the football legend “had a skinny waist but massive thighs, nothing would fit!” As a football fan, I lapped up these stories with gusto.

2. They’re likely to be a child-free zone

Another advantage of holidaying with older travellers? Their children, if they’ve chosen to have them, are grown-ups with their own offspring. All of which means that unless you choose to set sail during the school holidays, you won’t be forced to spend your river cruise surrounded by screaming children or stroppy teenagers. Result.

I relished the relative tranquillity, the chance to savour a glass of something red on deck without witnessing a child’s temper tantrum – and the opportunity to enjoy an uninterrupted adult conversation. And with fewer distractions, you can get to know your fellow passengers better — if you want to.