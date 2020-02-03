10 Super Bowl memes and reactions to Shakira and JLo's half-time show performance

This year’s Super Bowl was nothing short of spectacular, with the Kansas City Chiefs achieving an impressive 11 point win over the San Francisco 49ers.

What’s more, the annual sporting event’s highly-anticipated half time show – this year headed up by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – left fans reeling.

Many took to Twitter and social media to share their support and praise for the singers.

Here are just 10 of the best memes and reactions to Shakira and JLo’s epic Super Bowl performance.

(AFP via Getty Images)

1) Bow. Down.

2) JLo was like a soccer mom on the sidelines

3) Shakira also provided the Internet with a new GIF, while celebrating her Arabic roots

4) Team work makes the dream work

5) These two are a whole mood

6) Haters gon’ hate

7) Lest we forget

8) JLo fans finally got what they deserved

9) She may have been snubbed at this year’s Oscars, but JLo proved she’ll always be a real winner

10) THE FLAVOUR

Demi Lovato also stunned with her Super Bowl performance of the US national anthem – for which she received a standing ovation.

The star also left fans in tears with her recent performance of Anyone at the 2020 Grammys last month.