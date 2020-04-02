Kim Kardashian has always boosted up not only her social media game but also her fashion game. The Kardashian, especially Kim is very much concerned about her fashion and styling. She looks super sexy when she is seen in a bikini or in a tight dress. From head to toe, she is completely perfect when it comes to styling. The fashion chic has always amazed the world with her stunning looks.

Here are the times when the beauty queen made us awestruck with her hot looks.

1. Other than wearing tight dresses, Kim has also slayed in the oversized hoodies and in the Yeezy style.

2. In September, she was seen wearing an all-black attire in Soho.

3. The star was seen wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga and saree for Vogue.

4. Kim’s ensemble was super cool that she wore at JFK Airport in Queens. She wore a loose white tee and hot pants.

5. Well, undoubtedly her look for Met Gala 2019 was damn sexy where she wore a skin-tight nude dress.

6. She was spotted wearing an animal print attire on the streets of Paris.

7. Kim was seen in a Balmain outfit in an event after her wedding with Kanye West.

8. Her look for a Gucci event was damn bossy. She wore Tom Ford’s black pantsuit.

9. Kim has always slayed in bikinis. Recently she was seen having some relaxation time with her sister, Kylie Jenner in bikinis.

10. Her street style is too sassy to be handled. An oversized attire with denims is her favorite.

