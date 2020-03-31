Nov. 2, 2015 – CBS Television Studios announced today it will launch a totally new “Star Trek” television series in January 2017. The brand-new “Star Trek” will introduce new characters seeking imaginative new worlds and new civilizations, while exploring the dramatic contemporary themes that have been a signature of the franchise since its inception in 1966. The new series will blast off with a special preview broadcast on the CBS Television Network. The premiere episode and all subsequent first-run episodes will then be available exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service.

Pictured left to right: Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Denise Crosby as Lieutenant Tasha Yar, Marina Sirtis as Counselor Deanna Troi and John de Lancie as “Q” in STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION

Screen Grab: ©1987 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

Since so many of us are staying home, we take a look at which Star Trek characters would provide the best company in these anxious times.

Now that we’ve all been prescribed self-isolation and social distancing, many of us are escaping into television shows and films. From streaming old favourites, to finally checking off unwatched series on our lists, there are plenty of fantasy worlds to disappear into if you find yourself with some extra time on your hands. If there’s one franchise likely to keep you company for a while, it’s Star Trek.

Spanning numerous shows, films and adapted material, you will lose track of time aboard the many starships in the franchise. Each series has compelling characters who you love (and some that you will definitely hate).

As someone who grew up with Star Trek, I can tell you that right now, some of those characters coming to life and joining me on this quarantine would definitely help pass the time with ease. Which of these characters would you like to spend the entire quarantine with? We list ten Star Trek characters (in order of appearance) who would make for great quarantine companions.

10. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy (Star Trek: The Original Series)

It’s easy to choose Captain James T. Kirk as the go-to quarantine buddy. He’s funny, fun, heroic and easy on the eye. But let’s be honest – us Trekkies know that Kirk wouldn’t last a day in quarantine. He’d be out in the streets trying to be a hero and probably getting into unnecessary trouble.

Dr. Leonard McCoy, aka Bones, on the other hand, is not only a doctor, but he’s a humorous, laidback kind of guy. McCoy would keep you safe and entertained throughout this time. Think of all the anecdotes he could share about Spock’s Vulcan logic and the Enterprise crew’s daring-dos. If you have to be stuck indoors with one of the original Enterprise crew, DeForest Kelley’s McCoy is the man for the job.

9. Jean-Luc Picard (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

The renaissance man of the Star Trek franchise would be a perfect companion during any trying time. Sir Patrick Stewart is already reading Shakespearean sonnets daily, and his on-screen counterpart would not be far behind.

Picard is calm under pressure and generous to a fault. You’d go on grocery runs together to stock your kitchen and probably those of the entire neighbourhood too – Picard wouldn’t have it any other way. You wouldn’t have time to feel anxious with Picard playing soothing music on his flute, or re-enacting his favourite literary chapters. The man can cook and make a mean Earl Grey (we hope, anyway). And you know, where there’s Picard, Q isn’t far behind. That’s twice the amount of entertainment you bargained for.