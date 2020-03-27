10-spring-makeup-trends-that-will-instantly-lift-your-mood

Spring makeup is always fun. With longer, warmer days and all of the blooming flowers, it’s impossible not to be inspired to get more creative with your looks, whether it’s switching from black to cobalt blue eyeliner or nude to coral lipstick.

But, spring 2020 feels a bit different, doesn’t it? Given the current news cycle, we’re all spending more time binge-watching Netflix and scheduling Zoom happy hours with friends instead of hitting up a patio or going for a run outside. Basically, it feels like spring and winter pulled a Parent Trap on us and we’re now going into hibernation mode.

RELATED: The 6 Biggest Hairstyle Trends to Wear This Spring

That being said, this spring’s makeup trends are still goregous, bright, and just damn joyful. And since we’re all spending more time at home, here’s your opportunity to practice some of these looks until you nail them. Not only is playing with makeup just fun, the methodical aspect of it can also be calming — and we can all use a little calmness right now.

From juicy raspberry lip gloss to watercolor eyeshadow, these 10 spring makeup trends will instantly lift your mood.

VIDEO: What Every Beginner Needs to Have in Their Makeup Kit

White Eyeliner

Important PSA: Your lash line isn’t the only place to wear eyeliner. Experiment with a graphic swipe above your crease like Gigi Hadid or at the inner corner of your eye. Any shade of eyeliner works, but white is an easy way to lean into this trend. Not only is it a seasonal color, but its not so bright that wearing it will take you out of your comfort zone. Bonus: Makeup artists use white as a trick to make eyes look bigger and brighter.

To buy: $8; ulta.com.

Juicy Lips

With so many early 2000s trends coming back, it was only a matter of time before lip gloss came full circle. Unlike the glosses you wore in high school, today’s formulas give lips a shiny and full look without any stickiness. Wearing lip gloss is also pretty effortless. It doesn’t matter if you’re doing a smoky eye or no-makeup makeup, a glossy lip goes with virtually anything. Makeup artist Monika Blunder paired America Ferrera’s juicy raspberry lip with glowy skin and fluttery lashes.

To buy: $34; nordstrom.com.

Monet Eyes

This eye makeup look is a literal work of art and your eyelids are the canvas. Take a couple different eyeshadow colors and apply them in brushstrokes around your upper and lower lids to create a halo shape. While Lucy Boynton’s makeup artist Jo Baker used a trio of creamsicle shades, the possible color combos are endless.

To buy: $60; nordstrom.com.

A Coral Matte Lip

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not quite red and not quite pink, coral is the perfect in-between shade, and that’s what makes it such a great lipstick choice for spring’s weird transitional weather. While a sheer coral lip won’t look too intense with a bare face, Zendaya demonstrates how to do a matte version as an alternative to classic red.

To buy: $32; nordstrom.com.

’60s Cat Eye

Love a cat eye? Congrats! You’re ahead of the makeup trends. While cat-eye eyeliner is always in, celebs like Selena Gomez are giving the classic eyeliner style a ’60s twist. Think a think graphic line that flicks out at the outer corner of the eye. Disclaimer: A cat eye isn’t an easy makeup look; it takes a bit of practice to get a straight line. That being said, a liquid eyeliner pen with an ultra-fine felt tip allows for more control when drawing the line.

To buy: $30; sephora.com.

Frosted Eyeshadow

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Super shimmery eyeshadow is having a moment. And it’s easy to understand why: It enhances every eye color and helps you look more awake. A metallic copper rose color like what Florence Pugh wore is gorgeous on any skin tone, because it’s not too warm or too cool.

To buy: $125; sephora.com.

Pearl Accents

Forget the black eyeliner or the shimery champagne eyeshadow you’ve been wearing since highschool. Gluing actual pearls around your eyes is one way to level-up your tried-and-true eye makeup looks. Not to mention, it’s just a plain fun arts and crafts project.

To buy: $3; michaels.com.

Sky Blue Eyeshadow

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

OK, blue eyeshadow might be the furthest thing from no-makeup makeup, but look at how gorgeous it is on Mandy Moore. Instead of channeling your favorite ’80s rom-com with full-on cobalt blue, try pastel sky blue.

To buy: $28; sephora.com.

Contrasting Eyes & Lips

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Yes, wearing a bold eye and lip at the same time is a good idea. Just look at how Tracee Ellis Ross crushed the outdated makeup rule with her violet eyeshadow and orange lip. Some advice? Pair contrasting shades together and play with textures. For example, go with matte eyeshadow and a satin lipstick.

To buy: $19; nordstrom.com.

To buy: $11; ulta.com.

Bare Skin

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

While no-makeup makeup is a lie, you don’t need to pile on products for a bare-skinned look. If you want to keep your makeup minimal so the focus is on your natural freckles and texture, use a lightweight skin tint as your base. It will give you a bit of coverage to even out your skin tone, but the hydrating skincare ingredients in the formula will give you an allover glow.

To buy: $46; sephora.com.