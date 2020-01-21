10-spa-hotels-in-marrakech-for-traditional-treatments-with-a-dose-of-luxury

Ever since Winston Churchill (who first visited Marrakech in 1935) adopted the Mamounia as his winter home, the hotel has been renowned for its impeccable, courtly service. On arrival hot towels, almond milk and dates await the tired traveller, while rooms are furnished with thoughtful touches such as armfuls of fresh roses and freshly baked spiced cakes. Seek out some of the older courtyards and more intimate nooks, such as the Italian bar, the Moroccan restaurant or the dreamy spa pool, where some of the old magic remains. Here, treatments are based on local products including argan oil, orange-flower water and honey.



