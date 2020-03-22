Jennifer Lopez has always killed her performances both off stage and on stage. She has won the hearts of millions both with her acting and her songs. Her songs are empowering and can make you dance anytime, undoubtedly from On the 6 (1999) to A.K.A (2014). She was one of the best music selling artists of Hollywood since her song, On The Floor (2011) dropped in the market. Some of her songs were even party anthems for those days.

Here are her top 10 songs that no one else could sing like her:

On The Floor ft. Pitbull (2011)

Papi (2011)

I Luh Ya Papi (2014)

I’m Into You (2011)

Jenny from the Block (2002)

Ain’t You Mama (2016)

Get Right

Dance Again (2012)

Booty (2014)

El Anillo (2018)

