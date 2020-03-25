One of the greatest performers Kishore Kumar is hard to match. He is one of the most magnificent singers we have ever had. Each song delivered by him was straight from his heart.

When asked what Kishore Kumar preferred more. For him acting was mere fake put up. Whereas while singing one could be themselves and pour their hearts out. Yeah indeed listening to Kishore Kumar we all know and feel it deep in our hearts.

A person too good where he had a song for every occasion and mode of life. Truly Kishore Kumar was unbeatable. Here are 10 of his classics that are too magnificent to miss.

1. Dekha Ek Khwab

2. Halki Si Kasak Masak

3. Dekha Hai Tumhe

4. Ketha Hai Dil

5. Dil Kya Kare

6. Aise Na Mujhe

7. Kya Yahi Pyar Hai

8. Dil Aaj Shair Hai

9. Dilbar Mere

10. Kiska Rasta Dekhe