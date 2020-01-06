10-soap-spoilers-this-week:-eastenders-stalker,-coronation-street-death-fears,-emmerdale-burglary,-hollyoaks-later

The beginning of a brand new week brings with it plenty of woes for our regular soap favourites, as Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) encounters stalker Leo King (Tom Wells) in the most unexpected of places in EastEnders, while Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) finds herself in a troubling situation.

Meanwhile, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) hits rock bottom in Emmerdale, and Breda McQueen’s (Moya Brady) storyline comes to an end in a thrilling late-night Hollyoaks special.

Gray hurts Chantelle again in EastEnders

Gray suggests that Chantelle take a pregnancy test, but she argues it’s too early, so he suggests they begin trying for another baby and leads her upstairs. Later, Chantelle bumps into Jags, who informs her he’s moved into the Square, but Gray witnesses their interaction, and quizzes her about it. She later takes a pregnancy test and it’s negative, and thus Gray grows angry and grabs her wrist — leaving her in pain.

One to watch: Monday 6th January at 8pm on BBC One.

Fiz and Tyrone are heartbroken in Coronation Street

A social care provider arrives at Fiz and Tyrone’s to reveal that doctors have concerns in regards to Hope’s injuries. After some investigation, a social worker reveals that both Hope and Ruby will have to live elsewhere — so Kevin offers to have them stay at his. However, more problems ensue for Fiz and Tyrone, as they find their girls in the backyard, and the social worker and informs them that Hope and Ruby will have to be taken into foster care. Later, the police call and question Fiz about the gun used in the shooting.

One to watch: Wednesday 8th January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

The church is burgled in Emmerdale

Harriet is shocked when the bishop reveals that the church might be closing and that she might be relocated to Essex as a result. However, that’s soon the least of her worries, as she discovers that the church has been robbed. PC Swirling questions her and Will about the incident, but does Harriet suspect Will of being involved?

One to watch:

John Paul and Mercedes grow suspicious of Breda in Hollyoaks

John Paul grows incredibly suspicious of Breda’s odd behaviour — and his interest is piqued when she attempts to get them all out of the house. When he comes to learn that she still owns the pig farm, alarm bells begin to sound in his mind, and thus he tells Mercedes to head up there, while he has tea with Breda. Mercedes enters the pig farm and manages to make her way into the barn, where she’s horrified to find Tony. As she attempts to get him to safety, Breda arrives — and wastes little time in hitting her.

One to watch: Monday 6th January at 9pm on E4.

Leo’s got some news for Whitney in EastEnders

Whitney learns that there’s a new market trader on the stall, but she’s horrified to realise that it’s Leo. Later in the week, he begins his first day, but Martin and Kush order him to stay out of everyone — particularly Whitney’s — way.

One to watch: Monday 6th January at 8pm on BBC One.

David struggles with the thought of losing Shona in Coronation Street

David is struggling with what’s happened to Shona, but Nick suggests that he should allow her friends to visit her — as it may be their last chance to do so. After Billy, Roy, Sarah, Gail and Eileen all visit Shona, the consultant removes the breathing tube — but will she pull through? Or will she die?

One to watch: Monday 6th January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

Moira hits rock bottom in Emmerdale

Pete later finds a drunk Moira asleep on the sofa, and thus he tells her to get herself sorted out, but instead she puts some brandy in her coffee and ends up lying in a ditch

One to watch:

Warren returns in Hollyoaks

Warren arrives off a boat and informs the twins that he’s determined to put his family back together. Later, he watches Sienna from afar, as he follows her.

One to watch: Wednesday 8th January at 7pm on E4.

Honey overhears Mitch’s harsh words in EastEnders

Mitch asks Honey out on a date, and as the date gets underway, Honey orders a salad — which results in Mitch quizzing her. He later speaks to Bailey and Bernie about said date, and his comments are rather hurtful — but Honey has overheard everything.

One to watch: Thursday 9th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

Daniel is torn in Coronation Street

Daniel is conflicted after Bertie screams in pain as he receiving his first jab, and thus refuses to allow Dr Gaddas to continue. He opens up to Bethany about Bertie’s anguish, revealing the couldn’t put him through any more pain, but Bethany does her best to make him realise that his son is fine. As a result, he promises to take Bertie back for the rest.

One to watch: Monday 6th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.