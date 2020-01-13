10-soap-spoilers-this-week:-eastenders-dating-drama,-coronation-street-abuse-horror,-emmerdale-drug-reveal,-hollyoaks-confrontation

The beginning of the new week always brings with it plenty of drama in the land of soap, and this week is no different, as Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway’s (Tony Clay) return brings with it much conflict for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) in EastEnders, and Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley king) is once again on the receiving end of Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholomew) manipulative games in Coronation Street.

Meanwhile, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) makes a shocking revelation in Emmerdale, while Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) faces off with an old flame in Hollyoaks.

Louise’s guilt gets too much for her in EastEnders

Bex grows worried for Louise’s well-being and thus relays her fears to Lisa. Meanwhile, Martin orders Ben to keep Louise in check, and thus he issues her a stern warning. Wracked with guilt, Louise reveals all to Lisa about how Keanu’s dead — and she’s responsible.

One to watch: Monday 13th January at 8pm on BBC One.

Geoff makes out that Yasmeen is an alcoholic in Coronation Street

As Geoff berates his wife, Cathy returns to collect her bag and overhears what he’s said, before she hurries out. Worried about her mate, she confides in Brian. As Brian expresses concern for Yasmeen, Geoff manipulates the situation and thus makes out that Yasmeen is an alcoholic. Brian assumes that Cathy gave him the black eye, and Geoff does little to convince him otherwise.

One to watch: Wednesday 15th January at 7: 30pm on ITV

Aaron receives upsetting news in Emmerdale

Pete informs Aaron that Rebecca refuses to let Seb come to visit again, and thus he’s left devastated. He heads to the bars in an attempt to drown his sorrows, and he ends up hooking up with two men he’s only just met and heads back to theirs for a party.

One to watch:

Sienna and Warren face-off in Hollyoaks

Sienna receives an anonymous message asking her to meet, and she shows up — which prompts Warren to reveal himself to her. Sienna’s outraged, but he stops her from lashing out by revealing that something has happened to Sebastian.

One to watch: Monday 13th January at 7pm on E4.

Mick confronts Linda in EastEnders

Mick confronts Linda about her New Year’s Eve hotel booking, and makes an accusation which leaves her horrified — but she later learns from the hotel that she went there with a man.

One to watch: Monday 13th January at 8pm on BBC One

Devastation for David as Shona wakes up in Coronation Street

Shona emerges from her coma, but it soon becomes apparent that she doesn’t recognise David — and he’s devastated as a result.

One to watch: Wednesday 15th January at 7: 30pm on ITV

Temptation for Jai in Emmerdale

Jai becomes incredibly stressed, and — with the pressures piling on — he pulls an all-nighter, and ends up making a call to a pizza delivery service for a special order. When the food arrives, Jai is on edge in Graham’s company — and the reason soon comes to light, as the pizza box contains a bag of drugs.

One to watch:

Shock passion for Scott and Azim in Hollyoaks

Scott distracts himself from thinking about Mitchell by planning Courtney and Jesse’s wedding with Azim, but sparks soon fly between the two as they share a kiss.

One to watch: Tuesday 14th January at 7pm on E4.

Callum returns in EastEnders

Rainie makes it her mission to get Callum back in the dating game, but Ben tries to sabotage such a thing when he believes that Callum’s out on a date with another man. This prompts more conflict between the pair as Callum admits he can handle the truth about Ben’s line of work — a statement which leads to the Mitchell lad delivering a shocking response.

One to watch: Tuesday 14th January on BBC One.

Bernie attempts to catch Kel out in Coronation Street

Kel agrees to give ‘Alfie’ a lesson in DJ coaching and, before long, Paul learns of Bernie’s plan to expose Kel, and insists on going with her. Bernie hosts a live feed via her camera phone, and speaks to the viewer about how she’s going to entrap a paedophile. However, Kel spots her and runs off, but Paul, Gemma and Billy run after him.

One to watch: One to watch: Friday 17th January at 7: 30pm on ITV