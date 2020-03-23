10-self-care-items-to-make-your-self-isolation-better

I’m the Queen of me-time and here are some must-have products to make your self-isolation better.As the world grapples with the COVID-19, many of us are preparing and already self-isolating. Even though this time can be intimidating, self-isolation is the perfect opportunity to spend some time with yourself and practise self-care.Personally, I’m a big fan of having a bit of me-time and you’ll probably find that you are too.So as a seasoned expert of doing my own thing, I’ve put together a list of items that can make your self-isolation better.1.Face maskMy top pick: Ole Henrikson Cold Plunge Pore Mask ($49) – SHOP NOWStep 1 in any self-care routine is without a doubt a stunning face mask. Whatever your skin type, I recommend getting one that takes a little time to cook.If you put on an express mask that lasts 5 minutes you don’t really get enough time to live the self-care fantasy. I like a mask that needs to be on for 20-30 minutes and the fancier in colour the better.2. CandleMy top pick: Ecoya Blood Orange Candle ($49.95) – SHOP NOWWhen you’re going to be spending so much time indoors you’ll want to make your environment nice, relaxing and free from all that bad juju.Now, it’s an actual scientific fact that lighting a candle fixes all your life problems. I promise.If you already have a candle, buy another, buy 5, buy 20 – it’s one of the most important essentials.4. Coffee makerMy top pick: Nespresso by Delonghi Inissia Capsule Coffee Maker ($199) – SHOP NOWIf you’re like me, you simply cannot survive without your obnoxiously large (and somewhat loud) iced coffee.Up until this point, I also didn’t own a coffee machine so if you are not prepared then it’s time we GET prepared. The other pro of this purchase is that you can make espresso martinis at home and okay fine, that’s the real reason why I’m buying a coffee maker.4. VibratorMy top pick: Womanizer x LoveHoney Pro40 ($149) – SHOP NOWSpeaks for itself. Self-love is self-care, baby.5. BookMy top pick: The Witcher – Andrzej Sapkowski ($22.95) – SHOP NOWYour Netflix account is probably going to get a good workout during this time but I really recommend getting yourself a good book (or 10). If you have had a few on your list this is a great time to check them off. It will also stop you from becoming a mindless zombie watching reruns of Grey’s Anatomy for the seventh time but I’m not judging.6. BathrobeMy top pick: Sheridan quick-dry unisex bathrobe ($130) – SHOP NOWThe fact that you don’t need to leave the house means you can stay in your bathrobe for the whole day. You have my full permission.If you don’t have one, well then, the time is nigh to get your hands on one. You will not regret it.7. JournalMy top pick: Typo A5 Buffalo Journal ($9.99) – SHOP NOWThis time might feel a little lonely and a bit stressful. It’s important to allow yourself to feel those emotions and write them down. Journaling is a great way to organise your thoughts and even inspire creativity.You can write a list of all the benefits of staying at home or the things you want to do.8. Gym matMy top pick: Adidas 7mm Fitness Mat ($39.99) – SHOP NOWAs I said, we want to avoid being a couch zombie 24/7 during this time so get up and get moving! Exercising is not just good physically but emotionally too and we could all use some good endorphins up in here.Get yourself a gym mat and look up some at-home online fitness routines. There are a wide range online and a vast majority offer free trials so you can give them a red hot go before you commit.9. Bath saltsMy top pick: Frank Body In Your Dreams Sleep & Scrub Soak ($18.95) – SHOP NOWI am one of the very sad, unlucky and robbed human beings that does not have a bath in their apartment but if you do PLEASE USE IT. Do it for me.There is nothing in this world more relaxing than a stunningly warm, luxurious bath.Bath salts can also help ramp up the serenity and melt away any tension in your muscles from all those home workouts you’ve been doing.10. Jigsaw puzzleMy top pick: Ravensburger Disney Moments Lion King 1994 Puzzle ($47.95) – SHOP NOWI have literally always wanted to do one of these obnoxiously large puzzles but never had the time. Well, party people, we’ve got the damn time now.It a fun activity that will get your brain juices flowing and give you a cute lil’ achievement by the end of it.

