Tired of listening to all the songs there in your playlists for your workout routine? Here are some of the Selena songs that can make your workout schedule. The songs won’t disappoint you. You can listen to them on repeat without ever getting bored.

Selena’s songs have won the hearts of many. Anyone can groove on her music tracks when played. If you want some amazing songs for a workout then these tracks are perfect for you.

Get ready to sweat with these amazing and sizzling songs.

Here is the list of some energetic songs that you need to add to your workout playlist:

1. Same Old Love (2015)

2. Taki Taki (2018)

3. I Can’t Get Enough (0219)

4. Hands To Myself (2015)

5. Me & My Girls (2015)

6. Come & Get It (2013)

7. Wolves ft. Marshmellow (2017)

8. Look At Her Now (2019)

9. Bad Liar (217)

10. It Ain’t Me ft. Kygo (207)

Enjoy your workout! Tell us which one did you like the most?

Stay tuned for more updates!