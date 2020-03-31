Arijit Singh is a voice that has pathos to it. Whenever it is Arijit Singh singing, tears come from our hearts. He is the one you can listen to in bed and treat yourself after a breakup. Because his voice touches our soul and heart.

And when at 3 am you are all curled up in your bed thinking of your ex, it is always Arijit Singh one can turn to. He will help you cry rivers and then make sure that you never cry twice on the same person. So here is a playlist for you to cry and move on…

Sapna

Bas Tu Hai

Phir Wahi

Gulon Mein Rang Bhare

Bandeya

Hum Mar Jayenge

Looking For Love

Aa Jao Na

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan

Mera Pyar Tera Pyar

It has always been Arijit Singh who we all have felt more related to and it is him who majorly sings heartbreak songs because he does that with an ace and there is no other like him. So for more tracks from Arijit Singh, stay tuned to iwmbuzz.com