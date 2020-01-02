10-of-the-best-free-things-to-do-in-bruges

You certainly don’t have to spend money to enjoy Bruges. Although there’s an admission fee for most of the top sights, many others are accessible for free, including the Burg square, the Begijnhof, the cathedral and churches. Then there is the sheer pleasure of just wandering about, drinking in the views, and the spires and step-gables mirrored in the canals. It is very easy to get deliciously off the beaten track, just a street or two away from the main thoroughfares and squares.

Wander in wonder

Bruges is a wonderfully walkable city. Equip yourself with a free map, some stout walking shoes (for the cobbles), and head off. The historic city centre is surrounded by an egg-shaped ring of water…