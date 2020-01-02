10-of-the-best-bathroom-scales,-including-smart-scales-and-body-fat-monitors

Bathroom scales and weight scales have come a long way; just as a smart watch can do far more than just tell the time, so the new generation of bathroom scales can track everything from BMI and body fat to your heart rate. Some link up with your smartphone and other devices to track your progress for 360-degree health monitoring – from bone density to hydration or muscle mass.

Some of the best smart scales will even inform you of the weather forecast – handy if you’re packing your kit for a run. This is great news for people who want to track their fitness goals. However, for some, the best weight scales will still be the most straightforward.

A good set of scales should have a clear display and be easy to use. Size is also an important consideration: make sure the scales you eventually decide on are big and sturdy enough to accommodate you. Scales with little platform space for your feet won’t be able to accurately measure your weight – and nobody wants scales that break after one use.

Another factor to think about when searching for the best weight scales is their resistance to humidity. Most people keep their scales in the bathroom, and it can get pretty steamy in there. Look around for scales that won’t start malfunctioning when they come into contact with a little extra heat and moisture.