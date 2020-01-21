10-of-rome’s-most-romantic-hotels,-from-luxury-love-nests-to-historic-palazzi

Rome is a city that combines the cultural draws of a historic, art-laden metropolis with the intimacy and human scale of a village, making it a perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Classical ruins and early Christian places of worship stand next to – or lie beneath – Renaissance palazzi and Baroque fountains. But there are also dramatic viewpoints over superb vistas, narrow-laned neighbourhoods with ivy-draped walls, lovely cafés to linger in and ruin-strewn sites to amble through. Here are some of the Eternal City’s best romantic hotels, from historic palazzi to cool and contempary hideaways.
Torre Colonna is among the most unusual hotels in Rome, set in one of the city’s few remaining medieval watchtowers and featuring original exposed-stone walls and arrow slits, antique terracotta floors, and rustic or delicately decorated beamed ceilings. Its 13th-century charm is offset by contemporary interior design, with sleek industrial metal furnishings and architectural elements and bold paintings by modern artist Natino Chirico. The rooftop continues this pairing of new and old, with a stylishly furnished terrace offering sweeping views over what remains of ancient Rome.
Lifestyle Suites’ architect-owner has let his imagination run riot in this glitzy makeover of a 15th-century palazzo overlooking glorious Piazza Navona. Though the décor may swerve close to kitsch, the attention to detail and concern for comfort make it surprisingly intimate. Spread over three floors, each of the nine suites has its own very striking look: from royal blue Nuvola with its Watteau-style, velvet-covered swing, to sky-blue Oggetti with its hammock and the black reflecting walls in imposing Salotto 93. The rooftop Rubino Suite, meanwhile, is a romantic nest for cocooning couples.
Some hotels model themselves on stately homes or aristocratic townhouses; Residenza Napoleone III, where the eponymous emperor once stayed, is the real thing. The Old Master paintings you see on the walls, the busts of Roman emperors that line the grand staircase, the heirloom antiques that decorate the place – all these things have been here for generations. But this is no draughty castle – it feels warm despite the grand setting. The main suite consists of three large, lavishly opulent rooms – two sitting rooms and a huge bedroom (complete with James-Bond-ish touches, like the oil-painting opposite the master bed that swings back to reveal a huge television).
Old worldly elegance, brown leather chesterfields, 17th-century art in gilded frames, antiques and a working fireplace set the mood at La Scelta. There is an inviting library, with a delightful mix of Italian architecture books and works by Goethe and Dante, as well as a writing bureau by the window, evoking the days of the Grand Tour. In the bedrooms you’ll find silk bedspreads handmade in Florence, bathrobes by Frette, fresh flowers, and organic soaps, bath products and room sprays by the legendary Florentine store Antica Farmacia Santa Maria Novella.
This 14-suite bolthole, a short sashay away from the Spanish Steps, is one of the city’s most stylish options, lent panache by Michele Bonan’s tasteful contemporary-retro design scheme. The vibe is suave and very exclusive, and the hotel’s ‘lifestyle team’ are second to none – they are even given a monthly budget to check out restaurants, tour guides and attractions incognito. There’s no restaurant, but there is a roof terrace with some of the most panoramic views in Rome, where aperitifs can be enjoyed of an evening, and where you can ch
The Rooms of Rome is just one part of the boundary-pushing Palazzo Rhinoceros project in the Velabro neighbourhood – the heart of what was once Imperial Rome. It is perhaps one of the most unique art and hospitality conceptual offerings in the city. Each apartment is unique in size, layout and décor but all include a full kitchen, living and dining areas with Bang & Olufsen television. One of the most unique features of Nouvel’s interiors is the idea that each guest should be able to customise the apartment to their style and whim, so much of the furniture is on wheels and can be easily repositioned.
A hotspot for artists and creatives such as Mimmo Palladino, Enzo Cucchi and Federico Fellini since the 1960s, this Art Deco jewel remains simultaneously sceney and classic. One-of-a kind features such as a piano with beaded lamps, a bird-cage lift and curved library ladder overload on charm, while the rooms, opened with a tasselled key, have lofty ceilings and are all unique, some with a balcony or terrace. The most opulent are fit for royalty, with carved wooden or brass bedsteads, silk or gold-leaf walls, frescos and mahogany panelling. Others are less grand but equally personal with Persian rugs, towering bookshelves and trunks that double up as coffee tables.
Stepping through an unassuming doorway you’ll find a garden hideaway in the heart of Trastevere, one of Rome’s hippest quarters. Expect a funkily decorated b&b set around an ochre courtyard of hacienda-style arches, palms and orange trees. Eclectic style mixes antique heirlooms with vintage chairs, lamps and bolder modern accessories. On the walls are large canvases bearing the bold brush strokes of the owner, artist and designer Louisa Longo. The sitting room has a cosy gentleman’s club feel, with long velvet sofas and antique mirrors, while the shady garden patio, with its mini olive trees in terracotta pots, is perfect for warm summer evenings.
The Vilòn is a secluded but central boutique gem with the distinction of having a view of the private courtyard of Palazzo Borghese from many of its bedrooms. Architect and designer Giampiero Panepinto has created a series of deliciously stylish yet also teasingly playful spaces by mixing up references that range from Rococo through 19th-century decadence to mid-century modern. The 18 rooms are all equally stylish, while the three signature suites are suavely decadent. A clubby bar/restaurant spreads over most of the ground floor and spills out into a small, intimate, plant-lined al fresco courtyard. Elegant but fun, it makes you want to slip into vintage Valentino and sip a Negroni.
This is a quiet haven located in Rome’s bustling but still villagey fashion district. It is essentially a centro storico apartment converted into a charmingly elegant guest house, with a stylish townhouse design (a mix of antique pieces, mid-century modern classics and seductive textiles) straight out of a coffee table book. The exposed wooden beams, antiquarian oil paintings and family silver lend class and set the tone. All rooms feature warm parquet floors, a sprinkle of antique furniture, paintings and prints, crisp white cotton sheets and duvets, and bold-striped fabrics.
