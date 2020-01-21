10-of-rome’s-most-romantic-hotels,-from-luxury-love-nests-to-historic-palazzi

The Rooms of Rome is just one part of the boundary-pushing Palazzo Rhinoceros project in the Velabro neighbourhood – the heart of what was once Imperial Rome. It is perhaps one of the most unique art and hospitality conceptual offerings in the city. Each apartment is unique in size, layout and décor but all include a full kitchen, living and dining areas with Bang & Olufsen television. One of the most unique features of Nouvel’s interiors is the idea that each guest should be able to customise the apartment to their style and whim, so much of the furniture is on wheels and can be easily repositioned.



