10-netflix-shows-to-watch-instead-of-super-bowl-54

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA – Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix A list of good Netflix shows to watch instead of Super Bowl 54, including Stranger Things, Lucifer, Sex Education, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana and more!It’s officially Super Bowl Sunday, and you know what that means. Snacks, commercials, a huge musical performance, and a few minutes of football.If you’re not interested in watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head to head in Miami for the Lombardi Trophy, you can use your time wisely and watch new Netflix shows you haven’t seen!Below, we shared our picks for the best Netflix shows to watch for Super Bowl LIV!CheerI don’t know if anyone expected a new docuseries about cheerleading would be one of the biggest Netflix shows and a pop culture phenomenon, but it is! Cheer premiered on Netflix earlier this month, and it’s a must-see!The series follows the Navarro College Cheer team, the powerhouse in college cheerleading, in their quest to win another National Championship. You have to see it to believe it, and you’ll feel all the emotions.Sex EducationSex Education is the best new Netflix comedy of the last few years. The second season was added to Netflix in mid-January. All your favorite characters are back, and everyone is trying to figure out what they want.I was so impressed with this show when it premiered last year, and I’m even more impressed after seeing the second season. Sex Education is also coming back for season 3, if the rumors and reports are to be believed!Chilling Adventures of SabrinaChilling Adventures of Sabrina is back with new episodes on Netflix. The first half of the second season was added to Netflix on Jan. 24, and it picks up almost immediately after the first season (Part 2) ends.Sabrina and the Fright Club must travel to Hell to save Nick, Sabrina’s boyfriend, and that’s not even the half of it. There are new threats in Greendale and beyond, and Sabrina and the coven must stop them.BoJack HorsemanThe final episodes of BoJack Horseman were added to Netflix on Friday, Jan. 31. The sixth and final season premiered on the streaming service back in October, and Netflix split up the final season into two parts.If you want to see how one of the best Netflix shows ever comes to an end, this is a great pick to watch during the Super Bowl or after.The StrangerNo, this is not Stranger Things. The Stranger just premiered on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 30. The new limited series, which is based on a book by Harlan Coben, tells the story of a man who meets a stranger, and this stranger tells him a secret. From that moment, everything changes.I don’t want to give anything away, but if you’re a fan of a good mystery, this is that show!RagnarokRagnarok is a new Netflix show that was released at the end of January. If you like Norse mythology, this is the new show for you! This show has teen drama, super powers, and the stakes are HIGH!Check out the trailer below!LuciferHow could we not include Lucifer? We know this show is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, but there are still millions of subscribers who haven’t been blessed to see such a good show.Lucifer is ending after the fifth season, but there are still 16 episodes left! You can watch the first four seasons on Netflix right now!Ugly DeliciousUgly Delicious is one of my favorite food documentaries on Netflix, and the Super Bowl is known for having great snacks, so today is the day to get inspired. Chef Dave Chang goes on a journey around the world comparing cuisines, trying new dishes, and exploring the world of food.This doc series is so much more than your food documentary. It’s a must-watch on Netflix.Taylor Swift: Miss AmericanaTaylor Swift: Miss Americana is the perfect documentary to watch on Super Bowl Sunday for Swifties! The new Netflix original documentary premiered on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 31, and it follows Swift’s life and reveals some of the things the pop superstar has been dealing with. The documentary shows behind-the-scenes footage and performances, as well.It’s only a matter of time until Taylor Swift performs during the Super Bowl Halftime show, anyway!Stranger ThingsThis is Stranger Things! I don’t know about you, but a Stranger Things marathon feels like a better use of my time than watching like five hours of commercials and a little football.Remember, three years ago, Netflix shared the first trailer for Stranger Things 2 during the Super Bowl. Those were good times! Now, we’re just sitting here assuming (SPOILER) is still alive!Will you be watching Netflix or the Super Bowl this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section!