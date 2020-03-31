Mohammed Rafi has always been the perfect voice of the industry. Here are a few of his most loved songs
The man who was blessed with numerous qualities, being multilingual one of those has sung in numerous different languages not just in India but globally.
Mohammed Rafi’s songs made a huge impact on revolutionizing the industry and have sung songs from numerous genres. From romantic to heartbreak, energetic to patriotic as well as bhajans, qawwalis to ghazals. He is the master of the industry.
Badan Pe Sitare Lapete
Kya Hua Tera Wada
Ye Ladka Hai Allah
Chura Liya Hai Tumne
Diwana Hua Badal
Gun Guna Rahe Hai
Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-JigarO
Gulabi Ankhen
Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan
Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par