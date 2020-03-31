The man who was blessed with numerous qualities, being multilingual one of those has sung in numerous different languages not just in India but globally.

Mohammed Rafi’s songs made a huge impact on revolutionizing the industry and have sung songs from numerous genres. From romantic to heartbreak, energetic to patriotic as well as bhajans, qawwalis to ghazals. He is the master of the industry.

Badan Pe Sitare Lapete

Kya Hua Tera Wada

Ye Ladka Hai Allah

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Diwana Hua Badal

Gun Guna Rahe Hai

Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-JigarO

Gulabi Ankhen

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan

Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par