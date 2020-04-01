The man to be given a boon of voice from the gods no other than Mohammed Rafi has given us songs to be remembered by. His voice was believed to always brought Gods to listen to him sing from heaven. Such melodious was his voice. And if you listen to him sing you would also say so.

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi has sung not just solos but also has sung duets with many famous artists. Be it Lata Mangeshkar or Asha Bhosle or another famous one, the duets were always gold. And were as sweet as honey.

Here are some noteworthy duets by Mohammed Rafi and some famous artists that are too good to miss:

Na Na Karte Pyaar

Chhup Gaye Saare Nazaare

Deewana Mastana Hua Dil

Phir Miloge Kabhie

Tujhe Jeevan Ki Dor

Sun Sun Zalima

Tara Ri Aara Ri

Jhoole Mein Pawan Ke

Udhar Tum Haseen Ho

Teri Bindiya Re