10-magnificent-masserie-for-a-peaceful-escape-to-puglia

An expert guide to the top masseria (traditional farmhouse) hotels in Puglia, including the best for rustic design, outdoor swimming pools, beach clubs and traditional Puglian cuisine, in locations near to Lecce, Ostuni, Savelletri, Martina Franca and Locorotondo.
A modernist take on a traditional Puglian masseria which welcomes guests with open arms (and a decent negroni). The property was designed by architect and design magazine editor Andrew Trotter, who has taken facets of the region’s historic masserie – white tufo stone, a respect for both indoors and out, and plenty of communal areas – and updated it. The buildings are boxy, and together with curved lines and huge windows, provide a striking contrast against the blue sky and surrounding countryside. Cacti abound. Italian owner Carlo is the picture of Italian hospitality (and his pet bulldog Beppe only adds to the place’s charm). It’s less than a 10-minute drive from the centre of the hilltop white town of Ostuni.
A 16th-century farmhouse repurposed into a sophisticated eight-suite hotel with verdant walled gardens, heavy with cacti, ferns and more than 500 orange and lemon trees. The restoration of Trapanà has remained faithful to the bones of the old building. The original taupe, tufo stone and arched ceilings are modernised through the use of glass walls, huge fresh flower displays and thick-pile colourful rugs. It’s all in the detail: pom pom-edged towels in rooms, striped throws by the pool, umbrellas by the door – everything in the signature stamp of tangerine orange. The peaceful swimming pool is surrounded by large daybeds and shaded by plum trees. It’s about 20 minutes by car to Lecce.
Set just back from the coast, but with its own nearby beach club, this family-oriented masseria hotel is a welcoming sprawl of a place. It would be easier to list the activities they don’t offer here than those they do. Among the most popular are the regular ‘Festa di paese’ nights, recreations of pugliese village fairs complete with food stalls, live traditional music and street artists. You will eat well here. ‘Fresh and local’ is becoming a bit of cliché these days, but here they take it seriously, seeking out small local suppliers of lamb, capons, burrata cheese and other produce, or making contact with the best local fishermen and wild mushroom foragers.
A stylish 16th-century farmhouse and trulli conversion overlooking a lagoon-like swimming pool outside the medieval hillside city of Ostuni. Cacti and bougainvillea offset the muscular white walls, behind which you’ll find hidden courtyards, comfy antique-and-book bedecked communal areas and a chapel. Owners, the Avellinos, are affable, hands-on hosts, always ready with a suggestion for a wine-tasting excursion, a day at the beach, or a meal in Ostuni – if you can drag yourself away from the pool: an undulating blue lagoon surrounded by grassy terraces and sunbeds. The most sought-after rooms are the cocoon-like junior suites of the trulli.
An 18th-century masseria with resort-level credentials: this is Puglian rusticity done with a lacquer of luxury. The hotel’s private beach club, Coccaro (which is shared with sister hotel Torre Coccaro), is the main pull, offering white sand, delicious catch of the day and thumping summer parties. The bar is an atmospheric spot, with director’s chairs and big potted ferns all sat beneath a pergola drooping with ivy. Alongside the pretty pool, there’s also a small Aveda spa with hot tub and steam room. Other activities include cycling to a nearby burrata farm and olive oil producer, golfing, yoga and Puglian cookery classes.
An 18th-century farmhouse, near the coast, which was once an old resting stop for travellers along the Appian way. Come here for an authentic slice of Puglian rural living (with high-quality bedsheets). The masseria is located next to the ruins of the ancient metropolis of Egnazia, in what was a big rural estate. Hints of its agricultural past are displayed through the lines of farming tools and cacti leaves hung on the white walls of the reception area. It’s a photogenic place. Bicycles are available to explore the surrounding groves and Egnazia, or you can head to the nearby Masciola Beach Club (for a fee) – which belongs to sister hotel Borgo Egnazia.
A serene masseria – stylish but rough around the edges – in the wild west of Puglia near the historic city of Manduria, and the dunes, fine sandy beaches and nature reserves of Puglia’s Ionian coast. It has the feel of a Spanish hacienda: you enter under a white archway into a large sunbaked courtyard overlooked by a watchtower. Floaty white muslin hangs from wooden beams, guiding you through to a cool, limestone-vaulted reception filled with the aroma of dried herbs and flowers. Out back is a large swimming pool, surrounded by white-curtained double sunloungers and a sweet-scented garden of fig trees and prickly pears.
Furnirussi Tenuta is a bubble of luxury in the poor scrublands of southern Puglia’s Grecìa Salentina enclave. It feels as though it’s in the middle of nowhere, but if you want bars, restaurants and a lively passeggiata, the historic port of Otranto is seven miles down the road, and Lecce is 20 miles north. The De Santis family built this modern-day masseria as their home at the heart of their organic fig farm – but decided it was too big for them, so reconfigured it as luxury hotel. The gigantic figure-of-eight swimming pool is the main draw, dotted with craggy rocks and flanked by sunbeds including decadent doubles. The suites open through sliding doors onto the gardens.
A faithfully renovated 15th-century fortified farmhouse set in an ancient olive grove, with a beach-style swimming pool and a small spa. It has been in the Amati-Colucci family since they bought it from the Knights of Malta in the 17th century. The grottoes and cave church in the back garden date from the 12th century. Byzantine monks moved into these agrarian troglodyte homes, and left behind some astonishing frescoes. The soft shell-sand beaches and rocky coves around Torre Canne are a 10-minute drive away and you can reach the enchanting centro storicos of Martina Franca, Ostuni and Locorotondo within half an hour by car.
Neither castle nor fortress, the Masseria San Domenico is shaped out of a fortified country house with rooms that have character, individuality and panoramic views over Puglia. Pale ochre buildings rise out of stone courtyards that lead to the pool and across lawns punctuated by ancient olive trees amid an ambience that is five-star boutique-style intimacy with elegance, Puglian cuisine and privacy. The grounds are ideal for walks or a stroll to the shoreline, and there are bikes to rent too. It’s close to the village of Savelletri, set back from the Adriatic shoreline of Puglia. The San Domenico promotes simplistic Apulian cuisine across its four restaurants.
