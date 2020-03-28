The legendary singer Kishore Kumar has given us some noteworthy tracks and here are best of his duets
The man filled with pathos who could transfer it to his songs like a pro no other than Kishore Kumar was perfect at yodeling songs. The guy was synonymous with musical perfection. We still do and generations to come will enjoy his tracks. They were filled with emotions and passion that make us attracted to his songs like a magnet.
Kishore Kumar was a pot with overflowing talents. He could sing, act, write, direct and many more feathers to his hat. He could also sing in multiple languages. Some of his duets with other legendary singers are worth a mention. They have together made some songs worth gold and deserve some worthy mentions.
Jaane Jaan Dhoondta
Chahe Raho Door
Nahi Nahi Abhi Nahi
Aaj Madhosh Hua Jaye
Aap Ki Aankhon Mein
Aasman Ke Neeche Hum
Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein
Bhool Gaya Sab Kuch
Chal Kahin Door Nikal
Dekha Ek Khwab