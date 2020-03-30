Tired of listening to all the songs there in your playlists for your workout routine? Here are some of the Justin Bieber songs that can make your workout schedule. The songs won’t disappoint you. You can listen to them on repeat without ever getting bored.

Justin Bieber’s songs have won the hearts of many. Anyone can groove on his music tracks when played. If you want some amazing songs for a workout then these tracks are perfect for you.

Get ready to sweat with these amazing and sizzling songs.

Here is the list of some energetic songs that you need to add to your workout playlist:

1. Sorry (2015)

2. Yummy (2020)

3. Despacito- Remix (2019)

4. I Don’t Care (2019)

5. I’m The One (2017)

6. Beauty And a Beat (2013)

7. 2U (2017)

8. Forever (2020)

9. Habitual (2020)

10. Cold Water (2016)

I hope you would add all of them to your workout playlist. Tell us about your favourite workout track.

