Jennifer Aniston is one of the ageless stars of the Hollywood industry and her style will never fail to leave us stunned. The star is been loved not only for her outstanding performances in the TV shows and movies but also for her inspiring styles. Ever since she appeared in the TV show, FRIENDS (1994-2004), she has been experimenting with her fashion and styles.

From Summer to Winter, she has slayed with her outfits in every season. Here we are with her top ten casual outfits that can inspire you for the upcoming summer.

1- Denim hot pants are perfect for summer days, and so it is for the star.



2- Her shades, specially aviator sunglasses are essential for her summer fashion.



3- Cropped denim jeans with a blouse or a tee looks like a wonderful combination for her.



4- Straw Fedora hat is essential for her.



5- Aniston has been spotted with some really cool flipflops on the street.



6- White is the ideal color for her to wear in the hot summer days.



7- A cool locket for the summer outfit is seen many times hanged around her neck.



8- Jennifer has appeared with some casual shift dresses on the street, most of them being sleeveless.



9- Tank tops have been worn by her with denim or skirts most of the time on the hot days.



10- Even on the summer days, cotton scarfs and shrugs have been her favorite accessory to wear.

Her these super-hot chic fashion looks can melt you down any time. Which one would you like to try this summer?