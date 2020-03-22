Here are some inspirational lyrics by Lady Gaga that will definitely keep you moving.
Lady Gaga is known for her incredible musical journey. Her songs have inspired many people all over the world. From her very first day she started singing till today, she has always received love. She has recently won Oscar in 2019 for her song Shallow (2018) as the Best Original Soundtrack. She is undoubtedly a true inspiration.
Here are 10 inspirational lyrics by her:
- “I’m beautiful in my way
‘Cause God makes no mistakes
I’m on the right track, baby I was born this way” -Born This Way (2011)
- “I’ve overheard your theory ‘nostalgia’s for geeks’
I guess sir, if you say so, some of us just like to read
One second I’m a Koons, then suddenly the Koons is me
Pop culture was in art, now art’s in pop culture in me” -Applause (2013)
- You tell me it gets better, it gets better in time
You say I’ll pull myself together, pull it together, you’ll be fine
Tell me, what the hell do you know? What do you know?
Tell me how the hell could you know? How could you know?
Till it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels, how it feels” -Till It Happens To You (2015)
- “I’m not a wandering slave, I am a woman of choice
My veil is protection for the gorgeousness of my face” -Aura (2013)
- “Your love is nothing I can’t fight
Can’t sleep with the man who dims my shine
‘Cause it’s a hard life with love in the world,
And I’m a hard girl, loving me is like straightening curls” – I Like It Rough
- “I wanna just dance, but he took me home instead
Uh oh! There was a monster in my bed
We french kissed on a subway train
He tore my clothes right off
He ate my heart then he ate my brain” -Monster
- “You could turn to stone or the color of
Men petrified by a woman
In love as I am when I lay with you” – Sexxx Dreams (2013)
- “I hope you’re still with me when I’m not quite myself
And I pray that you’ll lift me when you know I need help
It’s a warm celebration of all of our years
I dream of our story, of our fairy tale” -Is That Alright? (2018)
- “If I can’t find the cure, I’ll
I’ll fix you with my love” -The Cure (2017)
- You’re giving me a million reasons to let you go
You’re giving me a million reasons to quit the show” -Million Reasons (2017)