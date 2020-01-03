10-good-netflix-shows-you-might-have-missed-last-year

Photo: Penn Badgley in You season 2.. Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix

A list of 10 good Netflix shows from 2019 that you might have missed, including You season 2, The Witcher, Stranger Things 3 and more!

We just finished one of the best years in Netflix history. There were so many great Netflix original shows released in 2019, and we know you didn’t have time to watch all of them!

Luckily, there’s a little break of good shows on Netflix between now and the middle of January when Netflix starts cranking out the new shows again.

To help you find something to watch at the beginning of the new year, we shared a list of 10 good Netflix shows you might not have watched in 2019. Let’s get the list started with Daybreak, one of the most fun shows I’ve ever seen.

10. Daybreak

Daybreak is one of my favorite Netflix shows of 2019. I was not expecting to love this show as much as I did, but it’s so awesome!

The series is set in post-nuclear war Glendale, California. Almost everybody was wiped out by the bombs, but most teens survived for some reason. In this new world, the world is broken down into groups based on high school cliques. It sounds weird, and it is, but it’s so, so, so good. You’ll love it if you give it a chance!

Unfortunately, there’s only going to be one season of Daybreak, but it’s still well worth your time.

9. You season 2

You season 2 starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti premiered on Netflix at the very end of 2019, so most of the people who will watch the new season probably haven’t even seen it yet!

In the new season, Joe moves to Los Angeles to start over. To do so, he takes on a new identity, but is he really able to change his ways following what happened in New York? You’ll have to wait and see!

8. The Witcher

Like You season 2, The Witcher premiered on Netflix at the end of 2019. It’s already on its way to becoming one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time. Because it premiered so close to the holidays and the end of the year, I’m guessing there’s a bunch of people who haven’t seen it yet. That ends now!

The Witcher is the next great fantasy series, and it’s based on the famous books written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich created this series, which stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.

The series is set in the world of the Continent where there’s magic, monsters, elves, dragons, and so much more. It follows Geralt of Riva, a Witcher or monster hunter, who, in his adventures, crosses paths with Princess Ciri.

The Witcher is coming back for season 2!

7. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

If you like sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is the show for you! It premiered on Netflix in April 2019, and it’s coming back for season 2!

Watch this video. It’s the funniest thing I’ve seen on Netflix all year.

6. Sex Education

Sex Education premiered on Netflix in January 2019, and it kind of snuck up on a lot Netflix viewers. The show is set in the UK and tells the story of Otis, a teenager struggling with romantic relationships. Somehow, Otis becomes an amateur sex therapist to help other teens with their relationships to score a few bucks and spend time with a girl, Maeve.

And, that’s just the beginning!

Sex Education is coming back for season 2 very soon! The new season premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. You only have a few weeks left to get caught up on this great series or risk falling two seasons behind.