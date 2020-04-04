🔥10 Good Movies On Disney+ (That Aren’t Frozen 2) To Watch With Your Kids🔥

CinemaBlend is partnering with Tidal to bring you fresh content to stay in and stream with each day. We’re also offering a special 4 months for 4 dollars rate. You can sign up for the package with Tidal here.

There are a lot of us out there. I’m talking about parents stuck in self-isolation with a house full of young kids who are obsessed with one thing and one thing only: Frozen 2. Ever since the popular 2019 animated feature popped up on Disney+, millions of parents have been subjected to constant viewings as if Elsa and Anna are the only characters in the history of Disney. But we don’t have to stand for it, we’re the parents after all, and so I think it’s about time we show our sons and daughters who’s in charge and show them all the great movies on the streaming platform that everyone can watch as a family.

It’s going to be hard, and we’ll probably have to settle for watching Frozen 2 at least 20 more times, but in between viewings, now is the perfect time to open our kids’ eyes and hearts to the wonder and magic of the extensive Disney catalogue that’s available to stream on this impressive streaming service. With a little help from “The House Of Mouse,” we’ll get through this. I promise. Just be strong.

The Princess And The Frog (2009)

Long before my wife and I had children (actually before we were even married), she introduced me to The Princess And The Frog, Disney’s 2009 reimagining of the classic Brothers Grimm story The Frog Prince. From that first viewing, I was transfixed by the beautiful imagery, engaging story, and those well-crafted songs. And while the Anika Noni Rose’s performance as Tiana, and Burno Campos’ take on Prince Naveen were great, it’s Keith David’s spin as the villainous Dr. Facilier that steals the show. I mean, who doesn’t love “Friends On The Other Side” and all its demented magic. With elements of a classic love story, voodoo, and good Louisiana culture, The Princess And The Frog is a crowd pleaser for the whole family.

Tangled (2010)

What’s not to love about a retelling of an old fairy tale that is shockingly relevant during modern times thanks to a quarantine? Tangled, Disney’s retelling of the classic Rapunzel story is getting a lot of attention right now, so why not make the most of it and watch this instant classic? With a cast that includes Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider, and Donna Murphy as the evil Mother Gothel, this 2010 animated film is one of the best on Disney+. There’s a great story, superb animation, and some of the best Disney songs we’ve heard in ages, including “When Will My Life Begin,” which is probably the best introductory song since Ariel sang “Part Of Their World” in The Little Mermaid.

101 Dalmatians (1961)

Full disclosure: 101 Dalmatians has been my favorite Disney movie for as long as I can remember. When I was a little kid, my grandmother broke her leg and asked me to call 911 for her. Instead of doing the right thing, I simply replied, “I can’t right now, I’m watching 101 Dalmatians.” So imagine how excited I was to show this beloved 1961 classic to my kids when Disney+ launched in late 2019. They might not be as enthusiastic about it as I was at their age, but they enjoy it nonetheless. And also, watching the high-definition version on the streaming platform is like watching 101 Dalmatians for the first time. It’s amazing how beautiful the backgrounds look nearly 60 years later.

Honey, I Blew Up The Kid (1993)

I know what you’re thinking — why is Honey, I Blew Up The Kid on this list instead of the 1989 family classic Honey, I Shrunk The Kids? Well, my daughter is the reason. She’s obsessed with “Big Baby” as she calls it, and you know, she’s not wrong. Sure, the special effects haven’t aged well, and the story is preposterous, but this 1993 Rick Moranis-led family comedy is just as enjoyable as it was all those years ago. It has a fun concept for the kids and just enough familial love for the parents to make it a fixture of family movie night. And who doesn’t love seeing a 50-foot toddler walking through the Las Vegas strip?

Inside Out (2015)

Pixar has produced some of the most technologically advanced yet emotionally driven animated films since the release of Toy Story in 1995. And over the past 25 years, many of us have grown up watching each and every one of Pixar’s theatric releases, showing them to children of our own in the process. One of the best examples of this is the 2015 literal emotion thrill ride Inside Out. The film follows the life of Riley as the young girl’s family moves across the country. From the point of view of Riley’s personified emotions (highlighted by Amy Poehler as Joy and Phyllis Smith as Sadness), we see how young children deal with change. Thought not as lighthearted as other features on this list, Inside Out could be a great way to discuss what’s going on in the world with your kids.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Picking just one Toy Story movie to watch with your kids is not the easiest of tasks. With so many iconic scenes and memorable lessons from each of the four theatrical releases, this franchise is full of greatness. For the sake of brevity, however, I think Toy Story 3 is the right choice if you want a fun, yet thoughtful movie to watch with your kids while cooped in the home. It has a lot of eye candy for the younger kids (all those toys at Sunnyside Daycare), but it also has some great messages that parents and older children can enjoy. Bring the tissues, because you’ll be crying by the end of this 2010 masterpiece.

Mary Poppins (1964)

It would be hard to find a better introduction to live-action musicals than the original Mary Poppins. Released in 1964, this musical fantasy blended an all-star cast including Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke with some of the best animation Disney had released up to that point. Following the magical nanny as she comes to save the Banks family in a time of great need, this beloved family-friendly classic has brought endless amounts of joy to families around the world over the past 55-plus years. I mean, where else will you hear songs as spellbinding as “A Spoonful Of Sugar,” “Jolly Holiday,” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee” in the same movie? The 2018 sequel is worth checking out as well.

Aladdin (2019)

I personally prefer the original 1992 animated Aladdin, but my kids are obsessed with Guy Ritchie’s 2019 live-action version. Before it came out on Disney+, my daughter had me check it out at the local library multiple times (and multiple late fees), so it’s safe to say she and her brother are crazy over this action-oriented adventure film. Despite some minor differences, this version of Aladdin is very similar to the one we all saw nearly 30 years ago, including the famous “A Whole New World” sequence. Also like the original, some scenes might be a little too scary for the younger kids, but that’s what parents are for, right?

Finding Nemo (2003)

If you feel like you’ve spent way too much time around your kids since you entered quarantine, then I cannot recommend Finding Nemo enough. This 2003 Pixar animated dramatic comedy tells the story of Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clownfish looking for his missing son who has been captured. This tale of a father searching the depths of the ocean to save the only family he has left makes for a gut-wrenching yet adventurous story. With plenty of action and hilarious characters, including Ellen DeGeneres as the lovable Dory, the kids will surely be entertained as much as the adults, just as long as they aren’t traumatized by the opening moments of the movie. You’ll probably want to hold onto your kids tightly during this one. And hey, you might rethink the whole “I’ve been spending too much time with my kids” mentality.

Cinderella (1950)

To finish things off is another classic from Walt Disney Productions, the 1950 animated musical fantasy Cinderella. There’s a good reason this groundbreaking film is still so highly regarded 60 years after its initial release. This adaptation of Charles Perrault’s fairy tale of the same name is filled with so much wonder and joy as it tells the story of the poor girl who is forced to withstand the never ceasing torment of her evil stepmother and her disgusting daughters before a chance encounter with Prince Charming. If your children haven’t seen Cinderella in a long time, or haven’t seen it all, you should definitely turn it on while you’re sheltering in place. And plus, Cinderella is one of the original Disney princesses, so why not show your kids just one of the inspirations for their favorite modern princesses.

Those are just 10 of the great movies on Disney+ (that aren’t Frozen 2 or Frozen) that you can enjoy with the whole family, no matter how old or young you may be. However, we all know that all of our kids will probably want watch Elsa and Anna go off on their adventures for like the millionth time this week. And if you think there’s something I left off the list, make sure to let me know; I’m always looking for something for my kids to watch over and over again until we can leave the house again.