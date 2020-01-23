10-emmerdale-spoilers:-murder-shockwaves,-dead-body-and-charity’s-turmoil

The aftermath of Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder is set to have huge ramifications in Emmerdale – and not just for the killer who is concealing their crime. As the body of Graham is discovered, Rhona Goskirk’s (Zoe Henry) world is rocked to the core. Meanwhile, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) face their own demons over the events of the day of the murder.

Elsewhere, astruths come to light about Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is dismayed to realise what has been going on under her nose – but does she have more to worry about where Sarah is concerned?

Monday 27 January

There’s an abandoned vehicle at the bridge, while the slumped figure of Graham is in the tunnel below.

As Priya and Billy search the area for Tip, they’re confused to spot the damaged and abandoned vehicle parked across the bridge. Priya is unsettled when Billy suggests finding whatever it hit.

When Priya spots something in the tunnel, she’s horrified to discover Graham’s lifeless frost-covered body. Rhona is shattered by the news as police arrive to confirm that Graham is dead – and may have been murdered.

Meanwhile, Rishi fears for Jai.

Tuesday 28 January

Jai is alarmed to hear that he attacked Jimmy on the night of Graham’s murder. Rhona struggles to deal with things.

Meanwhile, Charity is floored when Noah tells her that it was Sarah, not Graham, who was to blame for his hospitalisation.

Wednesday 29 January

Sarah is alarmed when Charity explains that she knows the drugs which put Noah in hospital belonged to her. However, Charity is left reeling when Sarah reveals that she got Danny arrested for what happened to Noah.

Rhona refuses to give up while tensions rise elsewhere.

Thursday 30 January Part One

Despite herself, Victoria is left concerned when she overhears that Wendy has been off work for weeks. Meanwhile, Rhona is intrigued by something she finds but is she getting herself in too deep?

Elsewhere, Kim is shocked by some painful news.

Thursday 30 January Part Two

Vanessa warns Rhona against looking for clues as to who murdered Graham, advising her to stay safe – but it doesn’t look like she is going to listen. Meanwhile, Luke finds himself in an awkward position with Victoria.

Elsewhere, a secret is revealed but what are the consequences?

Friday 31 January

Amy is concerned to see Victoria, Luke and Harry looking like a family.

Meanwhile, someone is in court but are they going to pay the price? Rhona’s suspicions continue.