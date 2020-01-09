10-emmerdale-spoilers:-drug-horror,-devastating-news-and-shocking-exit

There’s conflict aplenty in the coming Emmerdale episodes, as Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) lashes out Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) after receiving more bad news, while Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) — under immense pressure — is tempted by drugs.

Elsewhere, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) clashes with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) over Leo once more, and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is shocked when Moira (Natalie J Robb) arrives to say goodbye.

Monday 13th January

Aaron receives devastating news as Pete reveals that Rebecca won’t be allowing Seb to come visit any more. Ryan confronts Graham over him fiddling with the accounts, and Jai begins to feel the pressure.

Tuesday 14th January

Jai becomes incredibly stressed out while under pressure. Cain is shocked to discover that Moira is planning on departing the village, and Aaron’s behaviour spirals out of control in front of Liv and Victoria after they walk in on him with one of his hook-ups.

Wednesday 15th January

Aaron is filled with guilt over his actions, and thus attempts to make amends. Jai is on edge.

Thursday 16th January Part One

Rhona discovers that Leo’s passport isn’t where she thought it was. Elsewhere, Jai struggles under the pressure once more, and decides to take place an order for a pizza — requesting a ‘special’ order — and when the pizza arrives, it becomes clear that there’s drugs in the box. Will he give into temptation?

Thursday 16th January Part Two

Rhona confronts Marlon over her discovery — which prompts him to realise what she would need Leo’s passport for — and thus the pair argue over their son.

Friday 17th January

Vanessa is shocked when Rhona reveals a huge secret. Kim learns some troubling news and Jai hatches a plan.

