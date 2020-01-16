10-emmerdale-spoilers:-brutal-death,-shock-kiss-and-flashback

It’s a life changing week in Emmerdale as a day in the life of doomed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) plays out over and over again – with a different killer leaving him dead. But who is capable of murder and strikes the killer blow as he pushes his luck too far?

As Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is determined to do whatever it takes to keep his son around, Kim Tate (Claire King) has a grim order to make. Meanwhile, Andrea and Jamie’s (Anna Nightingale and Alexander Lincoln) turmoil leads to violent intent and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) vows revenge…

Monday 20th January

Kim is furious with Graham for moving away with Rhona and Leo and summons him. She makes her feelings clear and lays her heart on the line but after he implies there is a chance, she is left red faced.

Humiliated, Kim then discovers that Graham has made several cash withdrawals – and she orders Al to kill him…

Tuesday 21st January

A stressed out Jai finds himself turning to cocaine again and he manages to save the day at the opening of the Outdoor Pursuits Centre. But when he crashes with Graham, he is outed as being under the influence and later has new drugs he has ordered intercepted by Rishi.

When Graham reveals to Laurel that Jai has done, his relationship is in tatters and a furious Jai has nothing left to lose as he targets Graham.

Wednesday 22nd January

Charity drags Ryan, Sarah and Noah home with a big surprise in mind as she and Vanessa plan to reveal their wedding plans. Graham orders james to help him make the final cash transfer from Kim and afterwards humiliates him by locking him in the kayak hut.

Charity is fuming and confronts Graham, who pushes her buttons and leaves her promising to get him back. teaming up with Ryan, she has a plan in mind…

Thursday 23rd January Part One

Andrea notices that she is being followed and discovers that Jamie has hired a private detective to follow her. Andrea decides to play the game with Graham but when graham reveals that she tried to backstab him, Jamie declares there is no way back.

Andrea later climbs into her car and speeds off with intent…

Thursday 23rd January Part Two

As Graham and Rhona plan to leave with Leo to France the next day, she leaves Leo with Marlon and prepares to talk things through with him. marlon misreads things and tries to kiss her – before she admits the true reason for her visit.

Vowing not to let Graham take his son, Marlon violently storms out.

Friday 24th January

It’s the day of the opening of the Outdoor Pursuit Centre – and Graham’s last day alive. he has made many enemies, all who have reason to want him dead and the true events will play out, revealing who kills him.

But can they get away with it?