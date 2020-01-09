10-eastenders-spoilers:-shock-reveals,-new-romance-and-cheating-drama

There are shocks aplenty as secrets are revealed in our latest batch of EastEnders spoilers, as Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) opens up about her guilt to a shocked Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin), while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) learns that she booked a hotel with another man during her New Year’s Eve boozing session.

Elsewhere, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) returns and makes a beeline for the car lot to confront Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), while Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) fears she may be pregnant.

Monday 13th January

Bex grows worried for Louise’s well-being and thus relays her fears to Lisa. Meanwhile, Martin orders Ben to keep Louise in check, and thus he issues her a stern warning. Wracked with guilt, Louise reveals all to Lisa about how Keanu’s dead — and she’s responsible.

Mick confronts Linda about her New Year’s Eve hotel booking, and makes an accusation which leaves her horrified — but she later learns from the hotel that she went with a man.

After realising it’s been six weeks since Adam left, Honey begins to believe she’s pregnant.

Leo’s not happy when Whitney and Kat swap jobs, and Callum arrives at the car lot to have it out with Ben.

Tuesday 14th January

Having come to believe that Louise isn’t well, Lisa calls a doctor, but as she does so Ian and Sharon overhear — and thus come to learn of what Louise has said. Lisa goes to Phil for help, which results in. him learning that Martin was the man who disposed of Keanu, but he reveals to Lisa that Louise is telling the truth — which results in Lisa exploding at him.

Linda hides a hangover and feels pressure from Shirley who’s watching her every move, but the family are chuffed when they later receive some good news.

Rainie makes it her mission to get Callum back in the dating game, but Ben tries to sabotage such a thing when he believes that Callum’s out on a date with another man. This prompts more conflict between the pair as Callum admits he can handle the truth about Ben’s line of work which leads to the Mitchell lad making a shocking response.

Thursday 16th January

The police arrive at Karen’s to question her about Keanu, and — in spite of her playing it all down — they arrive at Phil’s. Mitch is relieved that the police leave due to the fact that he’s illegally brewing gin.

George piles the pressure on Sonia, as she enjoys keeping her romance with Martin a secret, and Honey finally opens up to Billy and admits she needs help after her actions impact Janet.

Rainie takes Callum’s love life in her own hands, and Mick apologises to Linda.

Friday 17th January

Dotty attempts to charm Leo, but he grows angry when she mentions his dad Tony. However, she later apologises, and suggests that they have a drink.

Kush is delighted when he learns that Sonia and Martin are back together, but the happiness is short-lived as Martin later finds a letter waiting for him — and it’s one that leaves him devastated.

Honey forces herself to eat in front of her children, and Rainie sets up a date for Callum.