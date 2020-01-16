10-eastenders-spoilers:-sharon’s-huge-revenge,-exit-shock-and-huge-betrayal

There are revelations aplenty in the Square as Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) finally discovers that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is alive after some drunken words from Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). But as the Mitchell clan untangles, Phil (Steve McFadden) is in a panic – and Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) wants to get Louise (Tilly Keeper) out of the firing line.

Elsewhere, the extent of Linda’s problems leads to Mick (Danny Dyer) taking drastic action as he loses hope while Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks) has a cunning plan to exploit Daniel Cook (Ade Edmondson) – but he and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) soon turn the tables.

Monday 20th January

Linda forgets Mick’s birthday and quickly arranges a surprise party – but she struggles without a drink. However, Mick is proud of her. However, Linda’s struggles worsen and she leaves Ollie alone to have a drink. Later, Linda and Sharon call a truce – and Linda reveals Keanu is alive.

Phil plans a family meal for his birthday and is relieved when Louise agrees to attend but she lashes out at him and Ben as the stress mounts. Later, Phil and Sharon clash and Sharon feels left out of the fold.

Sonia’s guilt grows over her theft while Kat is thrilled when Whitney sets up a meeting with a new client but Leo meddles. Stuart sees Rainie targets Jean and Daniel – but she doesn’t have the upper hand. Ian tries to sweet talk Ruby so he can use the club for the election winners party.

Tuesday 21st January

Linda is humiliated when Mick tells her what she did the night before but she lashes out but Shirley gets protective and she and Tina find the stash and reach out to Mick. Meanwhile a social worker is informed that Ollie is suffered. Mick asks Chantelle to look after Ollie but Linda reacts hysterically, driving Mick to desperate measures.

Linda denies all knowledge about Keanu but Sharon threatens to get Martin involved so Linda reveals the truth to her, leaving her reeling. Lisa tells Phil that she and Louise are moving to Portugal but he refuses to allow it.

Ian frantically tries to rally the residents to vote to him while Daniel and Jean have fun with oblivious Rainie.

Thursday 23rd January

Having discovered the shocking truth about Keanu, Sharon brings the past back to haunt the Mitchells. The family is left in a panic as Sharon makes her move – what will she do to destroy them and is it all over?

Ian wins the election and his party gets underway but Linda’s drunken behaviour takes the spotlight, much to Mick’s dismay. Bex vents to Sonia about Martin while Lola urges Sheree to make things up to Patrick as he drops a bombshell and Kat opens up to Kush about her past.

Friday 24th January

Things get off to a rocky start as Patrick meets Isaac for the first time but thigns soon pick up when they get to know each other. Patrick and Sheree could be getting back on track but a bombshell follows.

Meanwhile, the Mitchells hang by a thread after Sharon’s actions.