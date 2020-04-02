Darshan Raval makes us all go crazy with his amazing voice. We all can’t get enough of his heavenly voice and his mesmerizing personality. He is the best we have had.

The multitalented singer who can not just sing but has also impressed us with his composing, writing lyrics and other things in his hat. This Gujarati boy hailing from Ahmedabad has had our hearts since his days as a contestant at India’s Raw Star. He captured our hearts with his Pehli Mohabbat.

Since Darshan Raval’s Raw Star days, he has been driving us all crazy with his voice and made the crowd go frenzy with Tera Zikr which was a huge success. Here are a few more from his heart to ours that you all would love to listen

Bhula Dunga

Dil Mera Blast

Hawa Banke

Bhula Diya

Yaara Teri Yaari

Do Din

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha

Kamariya

Chogada

Shab Tum Ho