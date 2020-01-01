10-coronation-street-spoilers:-shona-death-tragedy,-sex-scandal-and-final-exit

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is about to face two goodbyes – one person he will glad to see the back of and the other which will tear him apart. As Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton) faces his rape trial verdict, David is consumed by his fear that Shona (Julia Goulding) will die as her breathing equipment is removed.

Meanwhile, Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) faces the loss of her marriage when Leanne Tilsley (Jane Danson) discovers her one nightt stand – and it’s not long before the truth is exposed to a shocked Steve (Simon Gregson). Is this the end of the line for the couple?

Monday 6 January Part One

As David tries to avoid thinking about Shona’s fate, Nick advises him that he should allow her friends and family to visit in case they need to say goodbye. Meanwhile, David refuses to let doctors remove the breathing tube.

As Daniel takes Bertie for his vaccinations, he is upset by Bertie’s cries and takes him away before Dr Gaddas can visit. Jade agrees with Evelyn when she suggests that it’s time she moves out but social workers then turn up to speak to Fiz and Tyrone about Hope.

When Paula refuses to pay Amy a wage, she demands the money from Tracy instead while Gemma tries to bargain with Tara.

Monday 6 January Part Two

Bethany calls at Daniel’s and he explains to her his fears about Bertie – she reassures him that the baby is fine. Peter tries to persuade Daniel that he needs to return to the surgery so Bertie can get the jabs done.

Tyrone and Fiz are horrified when the social worker claims that their story doesn’t match Hope’s version of events – and the children will have to be removed from their care. After Shona receives her visits, David is on edge as her breathing equipment is removed.

Gemma gives in to Tara’s terms as they need the money.

Wednesday 8 January Part One

Imran advises Fiz and Tyrone that they have to comply with social services but when Fiz tghen finds her kids in the backyard she greets them with a hug. The social worker returns and reveals she has no choice but to place Hope and Ruby in foster care.

Leanne is annoyed that Tracy is stopping Steve from looking after Olly and marches in on her having a row with her one night stand – and she discovers what Tracy did at new year. Chesney and Gemma fall asleep due to exhaustion, leaving Chesney late for work.

Suki, a Gazette reporter, arrives to interview Aggie about her efforts during the shooting after James nominates her for an award.

Wednesday 8 January Part Two

A humiliated Tracy tries to explain to Leanne that her one night stand was a complete mistake and begs her not to tell Steve but Amy walks in and is mortified to realise that someone else now knows what her mum did.

Dev forces Chesney to make a choice between his job and the supermarket contract while Fiz and Tyrone are questioned about the gun. Suki discovers that Aggie is a qualified nurse while David learns the truth about Josh’s verdict.

Friday 10 January

Hour long episode.

As Suki takes photos of Aggie for the awards shoot, she opens up to Roy about her past in nursing and admits that a patient died under her care and she can’t cope with the guilt, even though it wasn’t her fault.

Leanne makes digs at Tracy about her one night stand and Steve overhears and confronts Tracy, who finally admits that she slept with someone else. As Steve is left horrified, their marriage is now on the line.

Bernie suggests to Chesney and Gemma that they give Suki a story about Dev sacking Chesney and when Bernie confronts Dev, she ruins any chances of a solution so Gemma is forced to sign the supermarket contract.

Geoff has a dig at Yasmeen’s clothes but makes her cancel shopping plans with Cathy. Fiz and Tyrone stick to the lie about the gun but Tyrone fears it could make the situation worse as Gary is questioned.