10-coronation-street-spoilers:-geoff’s-shocking-behaviour-escalates,-devastation-for-david,-gun-horror-for-fiz

It’s a tough week for those who dwell on the cobbles in Coronation Street, as Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) finds herself on the receiving end of Geoff Metcalfe’s’ (Ian Bartholomew) wrath once more, and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) receives more bad news.

Elsewhere, Nina (Mollie Gallagher) struggles with her coursework, which prompts Roy Cropper (David Neilson) to come up with an idea.

Monday 13th January Part One

Fiz reveals to the police how she’d bought a gun as part of a house clearance, and once it disappeared, she simply panicked. While investigations continue, Fiz isn’t allowed back in her home, but the girls are able to return.

Geoff ordered Yasmeen to get on with the cleaning rota he’s made for her, but she ends up bumping into Cathy, who notices all of the cleaning products in her possession, and thus her suspicions are raised. The pair have lunch and a bottle of wine, which prompts Cathy to quiz her about her cleaning obsession.

However, Geoff is fuming when he finds out she failed to do her chores, and thus he reveals that he’d deliberately left a mark on the skirting board to catch her out — and she feels sick as a result.

Tim consults Imran once more about getting a divorce, and Roy checks up on Nina.

Monday 13th January Part Two

Yasmeen and Geoff argue about the cleaning, and as they fight over the vacuum, Geoff hits his face of the table.

As Geoff berates his wife, Cathy returns to collect her bag and overhears what he’s said, before she hurries out. Worried about her mate, she confides in Brian.

Fiz agrees to stay in a B&B, Steve gets down on one knee to propose in an effort to save his marriage, while Daniel is tearful as Bertie smiles at a video of Sinead and Roy suggests that Nina come stay with him again.

Wednesday 15th January Part One

As Brian expresses concern for Yasmeen, Geoff manipulates the situation and thus makes out that Yasmeen is an alcoholic. What’s more, Brian assumes that Cathy gave him the black eye, and Geoff does little to convince him otherwise.

Shona emerges from her coma, but she doesn’t recognise David.

As Nina panics over her coursework, Roy returns with Hayley’s sewing machine, and Nina’s touched. Roy opens up about Hayley, and the pair bond as a result.

Kel agrees to give ‘Alfie’ a lesson in DJ coaching, and Imran accompanies Fiz to court.

Wednesday 15th January Part Two

Peter visits Yasmeen to discuss being an alcoholic — and Yasmeen listens in disbelief. Afterwards, Geoff claims that his first wife was a violent alcoholic and thus Yasmeen’s behaviour is bringing back painful memories. As a result, she agrees to give up drinking — but when Alya learns of what’s happened she confronts her grandmother and tells her it’s absurd.

David blames Fiz for putting Shona in a coma, before she pleads guilty to possessing a firearm without a license.

Someone puts a brick through Nina’s window, prompting Roy to once again ask her to come stay with him.

Friday 17th January

Shona regains consciousness and attempts to speak, but it once again becomes clear that she simply doesn’t recognise him. David’s warned that she may have some serious memories issues.

Paul learns of Bernie’s plan to expose Kel, and insists on going with her. Bernie hosts a live feed via her camera phone, and speaks to the viewer about how she’s going to entrap paedophile Kel. Kel spots her and runs off, but Paul, Gemma and Billy run after him.

Jade confronts Fiz in front of an audience, claiming that Fiz only has herself to blame, which results in Evelyn giving Jade a piece of her mind. However, later, jade books a one-way ferry ticker to France for both her and Hope.

Geoff watches the CCTV to make sure Yasmeen is doing her chores, and Nina turns up at the café in the hopes of playing chess with Roy.

