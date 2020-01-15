10-coronation-street-spoilers:-baby-fire-danger,-jade-left-to-die-and-bethany’s-decision

There is danger aplenty in Coronation Street as Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) steps up her campaign to take Hope from Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine). After Hope goes missing, Fiz lashes out at Jade – and leaves her for dead. Has she made things even worse?

Elsewhere, Gemma Winter (Dolly Rose Campbell) and the quads are left in a crisis when a fire takes hold while Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) has a warning about Gary Windass (Mikey North) for Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon). And Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) also gets a word of warning…

Monday 20th January Part One

Jade finds Hope in the backyard as she plans her kidnap. Tyrone and Evelyn are shocked when Ruby tells them about Jade faking bruises on Hope’s arms. Realising the truth, Tyrone finds the mobile phone and discovers Jade is behind everything. He reads a worrying message.

Billy urges Paul to accept that Kel may never be punished. David tells Nick that Shona is being moved to a specialist unit in Leeds and he intends to visit every day. Jealous Kevin gets petty with Abi while Ray compliments Bethany and she hopes for the manager’s job.

As Gemma falls asleep with the quads, a burning rag is posted through the letter box and a fire takes hold…

Monday 20th January Part Two

Tyrone confronts Hope over Jade and she tells Christine the truth about what Jade has been doing and saying. Jade sticks to her story and accuses Fiz of abuse but the case is dropped against Fiz. When she returns, Hope backs away. Fiz states Jade will never see her again and Hope secretly contacts Jade, who has a plan.

Chesney finds the word paedo dubbed on the window and flames taking hold and Abi rushes to the rescue. Gemma realises they have had a lucky escape while Chesney lets rip at Paul and Bernie over Kel.

David explains to Max that Shona is moving so he will need to stay at Marion’s. Kevin makes a snide remark so Abi takes offence.

Wednesday 22nd January Part One

Tyrone and Fiz discover that Hope is missing – and conclude that she has been kidnapped by Jade. Jade insists that she knows nothing about it but Fiz breaks in and finds no sign of Hope. However, she discovers one way tickets to France and a packed bag.

Charlie arrives on the Street and explains she is skint and can’t afford legal fees for the divorce. She tells Tim that she is entitled to half of his wealth. Bethany is convinced she will be promoted but Ray picks Alya.

The police reveal there will be a stationed car outside the house, leaving Bernie and Paul guilty. Maria attends her 12 week scan.

Wednesday 22nd January Part Two

Fiz shows the evidence to the police, convinced that Jade has abduced Hope. Back at the house, Fiz finds Jade with Hope and jumping to conclusions, she whacks her to the ground with a chopping board, leaving her lifeless.

Ray makes an offer to Bethany and Carla tells Bethany about what he did to Michelle, leaving her disgusted. Charlie returns with her bags after being evicted and Tim is forced to tell Abi the truth. Soon he has a request of Kevin for a loan.

Frescho’sputs Gemma up in a hotel and she urges Paul to put his ordeal behind him. Maria and Gary show off their scan photo but Sarah and Adam make snide remarks.

Friday 24th January Part One

Fiz is horrified by her actions but Jade disappears, leaving only a bloodstain. Yasmeen finds an unconscious Jade and soon the police come calling at the house and want to question Fiz over the assault.

Charlie makes it clear she wants £5000 from Tim – and she reveals who she is to Faye, leaving Tim with explaining to do. Faye agrees to help her dad – in return for some cash herself! Bethany tells Alya the truth about Ray but Alya defends him. Bethany discusses her options with Daniel and he suggests she should leave.

Emma shames Steve and Kevin into helping Tim. Bernie pins a photo of Kel onto the dartboard but Billy quickly removes it. Sarah makes amends with Maria but gives her another warning about Maria. Maria then overhears Gary on the phone…

Friday 24th January Part Two

The police officer reveals Jade has a head injury but Evelyn covers for Fiz. Will Jade survive – and where is Hope? Bethany gets mixed signals from Daniel as he urges her to apply for a place on a writing course and helps her. Daniel notices Bertie doesn’t seem himself and panics.

Bernie calls on Paul and explains that she is moving away and doesn’t want to cause any more trouble. She says her emotional farewells. Having borrowed money, Tim pays Charlie and urges her to sign the papers but Charlie gets a job in the Rovers!

Determined to prove they are a family, Maria suggests that she, Liam and Jake go with Gary to visit Zack.